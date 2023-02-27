Manish Sisodia Arrest LIVE: Delhi Dy CM to be Produced In Court Today, Security Beefed Up in View of AAP's Protest

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 08:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Manish Sisodia Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, will be produced before a designated court on Monday for his further custody. The AAP leader, who spent the night in the lock-up, will also be put through a routine medical examination today by a government doctor, officials said.
Sisodia’s arrest is another biggest high-profile actions against an Opposition leader, after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s Read More
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, seven hours after he was questioned by the central agency in connection to the excise policy scam case. READ MORE
Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.
The CBI investigators were not satisfied with Sisodia’s answers, an official said, adding he was not cooperating in the probe and avoided clarifications sought on crucial points.
“He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” the CBI said in a statement.
The AAP on Sunday described the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the “height of dictatorship” and a “black day for democracy”. The party said the BJP “carried out” the arrest due to political vendetta and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence here, said the AAP will take responsibility for his deputy’s family. Kejriwal said Sisodia’s arrest is “nothing but dirty politics”.
“Manish Sisodia is innocent and his arrest is nothing but dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people over his arrest. Everyone is watching and the public will give a befitting response. His arrest will only boost our spirits further, our struggle will get stronger,” he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over his deputy Manish Sisodia’s arrest, saying people will respond to it as they are watching how “patriots and honest people” are being jailed while “no action is taken” against those looting the country’s banks. “Manish Sisodia has been arrested in a completely false case. Manish ji is a gentleman, a patriot as well as an honest and brave person who was busy serving the country round the clock,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the deputy chief minister’s wife at her residence following his arrest.
Kejriwal and along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support.
Speaking to reporters outside Sisodia’s residence, Mann alleged that Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI in “a false case” just to “scare and break” the Aam Aadmi Party team.
“I might have to stay in jail for a few months, but I am not worried about it at all,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a letter to Delhiites before he left for the CBI office for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday.
He said false allegations have been levelled against him and he is confident that he will be cleared of all charges in court. “These people are going to arrest me today. They have levelled false allegations against me. I am sure all these cases will be dismissed in court, but it might take some time. It is possible that I might have to stay in jail for a few months. But I am not worried about it at all,” Sisodia said in his letter, without naming anyone.
“We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He embraced capital punishment for the sake of the country. Going to jail is a small thing,” he said.
In his message, Sisodia also spoke about his wife, who he said had supported him throughout his journey, but would be left alone after his arrest.
“My wife has been very supportive. We have seen many ups and downs. I was working as a journalist and earning well and getting promotions regularly. My career was doing well. Then one day, I quit my job and joined Arvind Kejriwal and started working in jhuggis. The security in life ended but my wife always supported me and gave me strength,” he said.
He said his wife has not been keeping well and their only son is in Canada, which means she will be left alone after his arrest. He requested AAP workers to take care of her while he is away.
Security has been beefed up at several locations, across Delhi and other parts of the country, in anticipation of protests by Aam Admi Party workers following the deputy chief minister’s arrest.
His arrest by the Central Investigation agency is seen as a move that could plunge the city into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Centre.
Both Sisodia and Jain have been credited for what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success. Their absence in the government would leave Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with no heavyweight lieutenant to implement his governance agenda in Delhi.
Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said his deputy was innocent and termed the arrest “dirty politics”.
“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. It has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
“It is a black day for democracy,” the AAP said while claiming that Sisodia was innocent and has been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course.
Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his family members after the arrest.
Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that AAP leaders had failed to explain several questionable actions in the Delhi excise policy matter, and said that agencies do not work on emotion but look into technicalities.
While the Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should also be arrested and called him the “mastermind”, the Trinamool Congress took a swipe at the BJP, saying only agencies like the CBI and the ED remain its “true allies”.
Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, was summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26. This was the second round of questioning of Sisodia after the agency registered a case on August 17 last year. He was quizzed on October 17 last year.
