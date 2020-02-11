Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Manish Sisodia (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result status of Manish Sisodia (मनीष सिसोदिया) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Patparganj seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections.

News18 Election Results Hub |

February 11, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Manish Sisodia
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Piping, Motor Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture and Languages portfolios in the Government of Delhi. Before joining politics, he worked as a social activist and journalist. He hosted a program called "Zero Hour" for All India Radio in 1996 and then worked for Zee News as a news producer and reader between 1997-2005. He is also one of the founding members of the AAP. Sisodia is looking at a re-election from Patparganj constituency this election.

Manish Sisodia is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Activist/ DY. Chief Minister NCT of Delhi. Manish Sisodia's educational qualifications are: Others and is 47 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 93.5 lakh which includes Rs. 7.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 86 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2.5 lakh of which Rs. 2.5 lakh is self income. Manish Sisodia's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Patparganj Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Manish Sisodia
BJP
--
--
Ravinder Singh Negi
BSP
--
--
Rakesh
INC
--
--
Laxman Rawat
RRP
--
--
Pratap Chandra
RRC
--
--
Rakesh Suri
JPR
--
--
Vinay Kumar Singh
HAMS
--
--
Shatrughan Kumar Singh
HND
--
--
Sanjeev Bhati
JMP
--
--
Surender Gupta
IND
--
--
Gopal Prasad
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar
IND
--
--
Surjeet Singh

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patparganj are: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (INC), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Manish Sisodia (AAP) in 2020 Patparganj elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
