Manish Sisodia (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Manish sisodia of AAP Trailing

Manish Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and holds the portfolios of Education, Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Piping, Motor Services, Women & Child, Art, Culture and Languages portfolios in the Government of Delhi. Before joining politics, he worked as a social activist and journalist. He hosted a program called "Zero Hour" for All India Radio in 1996 and then worked for Zee News as a news producer and reader between 1997-2005. He is also one of the founding members of the AAP. Sisodia is looking at a re-election from Patparganj constituency this election.

Manish Sisodia is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Activist/ DY. Chief Minister NCT of Delhi. Manish Sisodia's educational qualifications are: Others and is 47 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 93.5 lakh which includes Rs. 7.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 86 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 2.5 lakh of which Rs. 2.5 lakh is self income. Manish Sisodia's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patparganj are: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (INC), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).

