Manish Sisodia-CBI Raids LIVE Updates: CBI Active in Punjab, Maharashtra, T'gana Amid Raid at Dy CM's Home; AAP Questions Liquor Deaths in Guj

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in Read More
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 30 declared that the Delhi government decided to withdraw the new Excise Policy for the time being and instead direct the sale of liquor through government-run vends. The issue, which has multiple political as well as financial ramifications, seemed to halt in on its concluding chapters with the developments.
With the announcement, the AAP government accused the BJP of “running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat” and wished to do so in Delhi as well. In a press conference, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio, stated that the Delhi chief secretary has been directed to ensure that liquor is now sold only through government shops and that there is no chaos. READ MORE
Sanjay Singh accused PM Narendra Modi and the BJP of doing “revenge politics” as they are “distressed with Delhi’s education model.” Singh said that the Modi government doesn’t want to fight against corruption, but just want to take action against Kejriwal and opposition. “People are dying from spurious liquor in Gujrat. Why no action?” he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally. He said there were CBI raids before and nothing will come this time as well. The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
“The day Delhi’s Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia’s photo appeared on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish. “CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also,” Kejriwal tweeted. Last month Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of Excuse Policy 2921-22. He had also suspended 11 Excise officials in the matter. Sisodia too had demanded a probe by CBI in the alleged irregularities in the policy.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday began search operations at various locations across the country, including properties linked to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The raids came in connection with the row over Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. “The CBI is here. They are welcome. We are extremely honest, and determined to make the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number one,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. READ MORE
“In Gujrat, which is dry state, liquor is being sold in open. But why there are no raids? Because they are BJP people,” said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.
The CBI is covering these states — Daman & Diu, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telengana — in searches linked to the excise policy row.
“BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaks on CBI raid on Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case, “Its links are connected to Telangana. Hotel they booked, restaurants Manish Sisodia visited to crack deals…I think there are 10-15 pvt players, Govt people & Manish Sisodia,” he said.
#WATCH | BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaks on CBI raid on Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case, "Its links are connected to Telangana. Hotel they booked, restaurants Manish Sisodia visited to crack deals…I think there are 10-15 pvt players, Govt people & Manish Sisodia.." pic.twitter.com/W0vHLOgxbA
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that no matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. “This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools, & should stop addressing the people of the country. Delhi CM did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s real face has come in front of the public today.”
“We welcome CBI & other agencies that PM Modi has including ED, Income tax. This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere,” said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.
We welcome CBI & other agencies that PM Modi has including ED, Income tax. This is not the first case of the raid on AAP leaders, but the question is what do these agencies recover? They should tell people if anything was ever recovered anywhere: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/xFS8VJ13bs
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
AAP MLA Atishi attacked the BJP for central agencies’ raids on AAP ministers. “The whole country is watching. Not even one evidence found against any AAP minister. Let all central agencies investigate,” she told CNN-News18.
The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary’s report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said. Apart from this there were also “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” to provide post tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees”, said the officials.
Reacting to the raids, Sisodia said the CBI is welcome and asserted that the truth will come out. In a series of tweets, he said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in health and education sectors. That is why ministers of both departments are “targeted” to stop us from good work in health and education sectors, he said.
“The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court,” he said.
