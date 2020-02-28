Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Manish Sisodia Directs VC to Cancel Selection of Principal for DU College, Cites Violation of Norms

The interview was scheduled for March 1 and the list of candidates was already made public by the Delhi University.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manish Sisodia Directs VC to Cancel Selection of Principal for DU College, Cites Violation of Norms
File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to cancel the interview to appoint a principal for Swami Shraddhanand College, citing violation of norms.

The interview has been scheduled for March 1 and the list of candidates already made public by the university.

In a letter to Tyagi, the deputy chief minister said, "It is to inform that the appointment has to be made in accordance with norms. It is requested that the interview should not be conducted in the absence of a properly conducted governing body."

"Hence, the interview fixed for selection of principal on March 1 must be cancelLed immediately," Sisodia said in the letter.

There was no response from Tyagi and Delhi University authorities on the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram