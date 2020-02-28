Manish Sisodia Directs VC to Cancel Selection of Principal for DU College, Cites Violation of Norms

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi to cancel the interview to appoint a principal for Swami Shraddhanand College, citing violation of norms.

The interview has been scheduled for March 1 and the list of candidates already made public by the university.

In a letter to Tyagi, the deputy chief minister said, "It is to inform that the appointment has to be made in accordance with norms. It is requested that the interview should not be conducted in the absence of a properly conducted governing body."

"Hence, the interview fixed for selection of principal on March 1 must be cancelLed immediately," Sisodia said in the letter.

There was no response from Tyagi and Delhi University authorities on the issue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.