Manish Sisodia Discharged from Hospital After His Health Improves, Tests Negative for Covid-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, was on Tuesday discharged from the Max Hospital as his condition improved and he tested negative for the coronavirus infection. He has been advised a week's rest.

"He was tested negative today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the hospital," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

Sisodia, 48, had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation. However, he had to be shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment, where he also tested positive for dengue a day later.

Owing to his "falling" blood platelet count and low oxygen level, the Aam Aadmi Party leader was shifted to the Max hospital in Saket on Thursday evening. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.