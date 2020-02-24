Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manish Sisodia Says All Schools in North-East Delhi to Remain Closed Tomorrow in Wake of Violence, Arson

Delhi's Education Minister said he has spoken to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in connection with the board examinations, urging that they be postponed in the schools falling in the area.

News18.com

Updated:February 24, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
Manish Sisodia
File photo of Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that both private and government schools will remain closed in North-East Delhi on February 25. The announcement came hours after violence flared in several areas of North-East Delhi, leading to the death of a police constable and two civilians.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said home examinations in schools of the area will also not take place.

The minister said he has also spoken to Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in connection with the board examinations, urging that they be postponed in schools falling in the area.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said that as per the schedule for Tuesday, there are exams only for class 12 in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in the western parts of Delhi. "There are no centres in the north-east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," she said.

Earlier on Monday, clashes broke out between two groups in the area, leading to several incidents of violence, arson, and stone-pelting reported from a number of localities. A total of eight CRPF companies have been deployed in the Delhi area, including two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and one company of women security personnel.

