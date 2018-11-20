English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manish Sisodia Says BJP Colluding with Delhi Police in Hatching Conspiracy to Attack CM Kejriwal
Sisodia said the party and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.
File photo of Manish Kumar Sisiodia.
New Delhi: The BJP, in collusion with Delhi Police, is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged Tuesday after a man flung chilli powder at Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat.
