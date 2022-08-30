Manish Sisodia at Ghaziabad Bank, CBI Searches His Locker Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation is at a branch of The Punjab National Bank in Ghaziabad to check deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s locker. This comes a day after Sisodia claimed that the central agency will raid his bank locker in connection with an ongoing probe by the agency into alleged corruption in the implementation of the new excise policy in Delhi.

“Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation,” Sisodia had tweeted.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among 15 persons named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here