Manja Slashes Kolkata Police Woman's Chin

Kolkata, Nov 26: A police woman was badly injured after she got entangled in the synthetic thread (Chinese manja) of a flying kite while travelling on her two-wheeler on ‘Maa’ flyover of Kolkata on Friday evening, an official said. Dipali Adhikary, posted as an assistant sub-inspector with Park Street police station, had a deep cut on her chin. A traffic sergeant rescued Adhikary and took her to a hospital, the police official said. The police started a probe into the matter.

