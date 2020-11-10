Manjhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Manjhi (मांझी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Manjhi is part of 19. Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,96,433 eligible electors, of which 1,56,120 were male, 1,38,065 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,478 eligible electors, of which 1,52,329 were male, 1,31,134 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,242 eligible electors, of which 1,14,683 were male, 1,01,559 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manjhi in 2015 was 1,438. In 2010, there were 675.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Shanker Dubey of INC won in this seat by defeating Keshav Singh of LJP by a margin of 8,866 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 20.57% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Gautam Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Hem Narayan Singh of RJD by a margin of 7,904 votes which was 7.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 26.88% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 114. Manjhi Assembly segment of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Manjhi are: Kedar Nath Singh (RJD), Tarkeshwar Singh (LJP), Nawal Kishor Kushwaha (BSP), Anil Kumar Ram (JDR), Kameshwar Baitha (JAPL), Chiki Singh (PP), Virendra Kumar Ojha (VIP), Dablu Kumar (IND), Narayan Prasad Yadav (IND), Pushpa Kumari (IND), Madan Singh (IND), Sudhir Kumar (IND), Sumit Kumar Gupta (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.24%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 50.73%, while it was 49.4% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 114. Manjhi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 266. In 2010 there were 226 polling stations.

Extent:

114. Manjhi constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Jalalpur; Gram Panchayats Sitalpur, Tajpur, Bareja, Madan Sath, Ghorhat, Dumari, Jaitpur, Inayatpur, Nasira, Baleshra, Daudpur, Lejuar, Bangara, Sonbarsa, Marhan, Manjhi East Part, Manjhi West Part and Kouru-Dhouru of Manjhi Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Karhi, Manikpura and Lauwa Kala of Baniapur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Manjhi seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Manjhi is 281.97 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Manjhi is: 25°54'42.1"N 84°36'43.2"E.

