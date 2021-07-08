CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#CabinetReshuffle#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»India»Mankind Pharma Gets DRDO Nod to Manufacture, Market Covid Drug 2-DG
1-MIN READ

Mankind Pharma Gets DRDO Nod to Manufacture, Market Covid Drug 2-DG

Representational Image. (Photo: Reuters)

Representational Image. (Photo: Reuters)

Clinical trials for the efficacy of the oral drug 2-DG was conducted by a lab of DRDO, in association with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said Mankind Pharma.

Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has received licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market oral 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), used for the treatment of COVID-19. 2-DG was developed by the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior.

The clinical trials for 2-DG were conducted by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in association with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mankind Pharma said in a statement. The company will manufacture the product at its facilities in Visakhapatnam and Himachal Pradesh, it added.

The office of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), on May 1, had permitted the emergency use of 2-DG as an adjunct treatment for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, Mankind Pharma said. The drug is found to help the hospitalised COVID-19 patients recover faster and is also known to reduce the supplemental oxygen dependency among the COVID-19 patients, it added.

“Our objective behind this agreement is to ensure maximum reach of this medication to the deserving Indian patients suffering from the deadly pandemic," the company said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 08, 2021, 16:49 IST