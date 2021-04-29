Manmohan Singh Discharged from AIIMS after Recovering from Covid-19

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted for coronavirus. Singh was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on April 19 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The senior Congress leader is vaccinated after he received the two doses of Covaxin, first on March 4 and second on April 3. His conditionw as said to be stable and was shifted to the hospital as “a matter of precaution".

Just before testing positive for Covid-19, Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

“The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated," he said in his letter.

