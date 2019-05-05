Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Manmohan Singh Questions Modi's Nationalism, Says 'He Was Filming Movies When Pulwama Happened'

In a bid to counter the BJP's focus on the issues of nationalism and terrorism in this election, the former prime minister sought to question Modi's commitment.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
Manmohan Singh Questions Modi's Nationalism, Says 'He Was Filming Movies When Pulwama Happened'
The scene from the attack site in Pulwama on Feb 14, 2019 (Image: Reuters).
Loading...
New Delhi: Slamming the prime minister for "filming movies" in the Jim Corbett National Park on the day of Pulwama terror attack, his predecessor Manmohan Singh has said that the Narendra Modi government's record on national security is "dismal" as incidents of terrorism have seen a quantum jump.

"It is distressing to note that Modi was filming movies in the Jim Corbett National Park instead of chairing any meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the immediate aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack," the former PM was quoted.

A day after the terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress had alleged that Modi was shooting a film in Uttarakhand. However, the BJP claimed he was in Ramnagar for an official event related to tiger conservation.

Singh further said that the "gross intelligence failure" in Pulwama speaks volumes about this government's preparedness to tackle terror. "Let's not forget that Narendra Modi's slipshod policy on Pakistan has been marred by a series of flip-flops- from going to Pakistan uninvited to inviting the rogue ISI to investigate the Pathankot Air Base terror attack. Does it not speak volumes about the strategic failures of Modi Government on national security front," he asked.

In a bid to counter the BJP's focus on the issues of nationalism and terrorism in this election, the former prime minister sought to question Modi's commitment.

"A lie spoken a hundred times does not become the truth," he said on Modi's plank of nationalism, adding that terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir alone have gone up by 176 per cent and ceasefire violations at the border with Pakistan up 1,000 per cent in the past five years.

(With inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

