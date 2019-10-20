Manmohan Singh to Attend Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration as 'Common Man', Says Pakistan FM
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that former PM Manmohan Singh has accepted his invitation and would attend the scheduled opening of the Kartarpur Corridor as a common man rather than as a special guest.
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Image courtesy: PTI)
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh would attend the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration ceremony on November 9 as a common man.
Qureshi told reporters in his home town Multan on Saturday that Singh has accepted his invitation and would attend the scheduled opening as a common man rather than as a special guest, Dawn newspaper reported.
"He is welcome even as a common participant," Qureshi said.
The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.
Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India.
Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Pakistan's part of the corridor, facilitating pilgrimage of 5,000 Indian Sikhs everyday to their holy place.
Qureshi's statement comes amid India's requests to Pakistan to remove the $20 fee on Kartarpur pilgrims. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has urged Pakistan not to levy the fee in the interests of devotees and also because the opening of the corridor is a people-to-people initiative.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 Written Update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz Declared Safe
- Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
- Trailers This Week: Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland Reunite for Dolittle, Anurag Kashyap Unveils India’s First Spaceship Sci-fi
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony