Manmohan Singh to Visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration, Modi to Attend Ceremony in India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will visit Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor next month as he accepted an invitation by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also accepted the Punjab government’s invitation to be a part of the celebrations that will be held in the state.

The Punjab chief minister called on Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi and asked him to attend the first all-party jatha (a march organised by armed Sikhs) to Kartarpur Sahib for the inauguration of the cross-border corridor on November 9.

The Punjab CM’s media advisor tweeted that the former PM has accepted the invite. This would first require clearance from the central government. The media advisor said Singh would also attend the “main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab.”

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts @capt_amarinder’s invite to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9, will also attend Sultanpur Lodhi main event @550yrsGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/cD9rJoZUBT — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) October 3, 2019

Manmohan Singh’s visit to Pakistan will not be on the invitation of Pakistan. Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had on Monday said Pakistan would invite Manmohan Singh for the inauguration event.

Opening of the Kartarpur Corridor holds great importance and value for Pakistan. And after detailed discussion and consultation, we have decided to invite former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh as a guest to the opening ceremony, Qureshi said.

However, a formal invitation was not extended and Manmohan Singh’s office had said it had no information of any such invite and had also indicated he would not accept. Singh had not visited Pakistan even during his tenure as prime minister for 10 years.

The Punjab government said the modalities for the visit of PM Modi and President Kovind will be finalized after the Kartarpur Corridor opening programme is finalised with Pakistan.

An official spokesperson said the detailed official programme of events in Punjab had been shared with both, the President and the Prime Minister, and they had been requested by the CM to attend as per their convenience.

Amarinder Singh urged them both to, in particular, participate in the Kartarpur Corridor opening at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur and the November 12 main programme at Sultanpur Lodhi, the spokesperson said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit the revered Kartarpur Sahib.

Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, days ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Baba Nanak on November 12.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.