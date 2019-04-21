Take the pledge to vote

Manmohan Singh, Wife to Cast Vote in Assam on April 23

A Rajya Sabha member from Assam since 1991 with his current term ending on June 14 this year, Manmohan Singh and his wife are voters of Dispur legislative assembly in Assam.

IANS

Updated:April 21, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
Manmohan Singh, Wife to Cast Vote in Assam on April 23
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
Guwahati: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur will cast their votes in Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency where polls will be held on April 23 in the third phase of elections, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

Singh and his wife will vote at the Dispur Government Higher Secondary School, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia said.

A Rajya Sabha member from Assam since 1991 with his current term ending on June 14 this year, Manmohan Singh and his wife are voters of Dispur legislative assembly in Assam.

Their serial numbers in the electoral roll are 623 and 624 and their address is House No 3989 in the Sarumotoria area.

Then Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia offered him a Rajya Sabha seat from Assam after he became the Union Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government in 1991. Saikia also made him a tenant in his house located at Sarumotoria.
