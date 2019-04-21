English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manmohan Singh, Wife to Cast Vote in Assam on April 23
A Rajya Sabha member from Assam since 1991 with his current term ending on June 14 this year, Manmohan Singh and his wife are voters of Dispur legislative assembly in Assam.
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
Loading...
Guwahati: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur will cast their votes in Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency where polls will be held on April 23 in the third phase of elections, a Congress leader said on Saturday.
Singh and his wife will vote at the Dispur Government Higher Secondary School, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia said.
A Rajya Sabha member from Assam since 1991 with his current term ending on June 14 this year, Manmohan Singh and his wife are voters of Dispur legislative assembly in Assam.
Their serial numbers in the electoral roll are 623 and 624 and their address is House No 3989 in the Sarumotoria area.
Then Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia offered him a Rajya Sabha seat from Assam after he became the Union Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government in 1991. Saikia also made him a tenant in his house located at Sarumotoria.
Singh and his wife will vote at the Dispur Government Higher Secondary School, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia said.
A Rajya Sabha member from Assam since 1991 with his current term ending on June 14 this year, Manmohan Singh and his wife are voters of Dispur legislative assembly in Assam.
Their serial numbers in the electoral roll are 623 and 624 and their address is House No 3989 in the Sarumotoria area.
Then Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia offered him a Rajya Sabha seat from Assam after he became the Union Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government in 1991. Saikia also made him a tenant in his house located at Sarumotoria.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores
- Gagandeep Kang is the First Indian Woman Scientist in Royal Society. It ONLY Took 360 Years.
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Targaryen
- Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top of Table After Revenge Win Over Tottenham
- Comedian Kunal Kamra Could be Sued By BSE for Photoshopping Picture of Iconic Building
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results