Manmohan Singh Writes to President, Objects to PM Modi's 'Threat' in Karnataka Election Speech

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, complaining of a “threatening and intimidating” speech made by successor Narendra Modi during an election campaign in Karnataka’s Hubli.The strongly-worded letter, which begins with the oath of office administered to a prime minister, has also been signed by other senior Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and Ambika Soni among others.In the letter, Singh asked the President to ensure that Modi maintains the decorum of his office while referring to the opposition.The letter mentions the YouTube link to Modi’s speech in Hubli on May 6, in which the PM allegedly warned the Congress to “stay within limits or Modi would ensure that they are controlled”.Singh referred to a clause in the Constitution which lays down guidelines for the PM and his ministers on the protocol to be followed.“The threat held out by the Prime Minister to the INC’s leadership deserves to be condemned. This cannot be the language of the Prime Minister of a constitutionally governed democratic country of 1.3 billion people. Such discourse whether in public or private is unacceptable conduct,” the letter said.In an interview recently, Singh had advised the PM to practise what he preached four years ago. “He used to criticise me for not speaking up. I feel that the advice that he used to give me, he should follow it himself,” Singh had said.