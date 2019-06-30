Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mann Ki Baat 2.0: As India Stares at Crippling Water Crisis, PM Modi Makes Three Requests to the Nation

Emphasising on the role to be played by new Jal Shakti ministry, PM Modi also urged Indians to share ideas and inspiration regarding water conservation using the hashtag #JanShakti4JalShakti.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mann Ki Baat 2.0: As India Stares at Crippling Water Crisis, PM Modi Makes Three Requests to the Nation
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned with his Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday with three requests to a nation staring at severe water crisis.

Pitching for a collective and creative effort to overcome the crisis, Modi urged appealed to all Indians to create awareness on water shortage, share knowledge of traditional methods of water storage and share information about individuals and NGOs working on water conservation.

“Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. You will be surprised that only 8% of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country. Now the time has come to find a solution to this problem. I believe, like the other problems on hand, we can also solve this predicament by the participation of the people,” he said.

“There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same - to conserve every drop of water,” the PM said.

Emphasising on the role to be played by new Jal Shakti ministry, Modi also urged Indians to share ideas and inspiration regarding water conservation using the hashtag #JanShakti4JalShakti.

Several metros, cities and villages of India are reeling under severe water shortage with drought-like situation in some areas.

Water is typically scarce in the summer months, but the situation has been particularly grim this year in western and southern states that received below average rainfall in the 2018 monsoon season.

This year, the monsoon has delivered 38% lower-than normal, or average, rainfall since the start of the season on June 1, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department.

After a weak start, monsoon rains, that water half of the country's farmlands lacking irrigation, have covered nearly half of the country and conditions are favourable for further advances into the central and western parts this week, Reuters quoted a weather department official as saying.

India’s water demand is projected to be double its supply by 2030, the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog said in a report last year.

| Edited by: Akanksha Verma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram