Mann Ki Baat 2.0 LIVE: As India Stares at Crippling Water Crisis, PM Modi Makes Three Requests to the Nation

Mann ki Baat 2.0 LIVE: Back with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi rued the politicisation of his Kedarnath visit, which he said was a spiritual journey for self-discovery. He added that even his farewell message in the last edition of Mann ki Baat before elections was politicised, saying it was the voters who brought him back.
Moving onto the crippling water crisis across India, Modi said there is no single solution to the problem, but can be overcome by a collective and creative effort. Making three requests to the nation in this regard, the PM said water conservation should be made into a movement just like citizens took up the Swachh Bharat initiative. Secondly, he urged people to come forward and share the traditional methods of water storage, giving the example of 200-year-old water tank in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Thirdly, the PM invited citizens to use the hashtag #JanShakti4JalShakti to share ideas and inspiration for water conservation.
Read More
Jun 30, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
The prime minister calls for a nation wide campaign to spread awareness of the need to conserve the most vital necessity for existence of lives on earth. He appeals to the citizens, including people from the film industry, sports world and the media to come together for the cause.
"I wrote a letter to Gram Pradhans on the importance of water conservation and how to take steps to create awareness on the subject across rural India," he says.
Jun 30, 2019 11:25 am (IST)
PM Modi lauds the concerns and efforts of the citizens towards water conservation. "Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation," he says.
Over the last few months, so many people have written about water related issues. I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation: PM @narendramodi#MannKiBaat
Addresses Water Crisis Issue | The prime minister addresses the burning issue of water crisis faced in several parts of the country. He appeals to the people to work dedicatedly towards conserving water.
Jun 30, 2019 11:21 am (IST)
Importance of Reading | Urging the people to instill a habit of reading, the prime minister says, "It is my request to you all- please devote some time to reading. I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App.' Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books."
Jun 30, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
PM Modi remembers Hindi writer Munshi Premchand and his stories, the characters in which beautifully embodied the values of the country. "Sometime back, someone presented me a collection of short stories of the great Premchand. I once again got an opportunity to revisit those stories. The human element and compassion stands out in his words," he says.
Jun 30, 2019 11:15 am (IST)
The prime minister hails the democratic spirit of the country.
Hails Country's Democratic Spirit | He emphasises on the importance of democracy and hails the great democratic values of India. The prime minister talks about how the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and says, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic election ever held in the world."
Modi recounts the time emergency was imposed in the country and talks about how the country fought back for the rights of its citizens.
Jun 30, 2019 11:08 am (IST)
The prime minister expressed how this radio show is different from all his addresses. "The letters which steadily pour in for Mann ki Baat, inputs that are received are entirely different from routine govt matters."
#MannKiBaat is enriched by many letters and mails that come.
But, these are not ordinary letters.
If people share their problems, they also share ways to overcome those problems be it lack of cleanliness or aspects like environmental degradation: PM @narendramodi#MannKiBaat
Addressing the nation, he says, "I have been missing Mann Ki Baat. This Sunday has made me wait so much. This programme personifies the New India Spirit. In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indian.'
Jun 30, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
The prime minister expresses his delight to connect with the people again. Listen to his live broadcast here
PM's Address Begins | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to his radio show Mann Ki Show. Expressing his happiness to resume the show, the prime minister says he was eagerly waiting to address the people again.
Jun 30, 2019 11:00 am (IST)
Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party's victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years.
Jun 30, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
The Prime Minister will shortly address the nation on his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
Jun 30, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
The official website of the Prime Minister of India had invited suggestions from people for today's programme.
Jun 30, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
The listeners can also tune into the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.
Jun 30, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
Regional Languages | The programme will be broadcast on AIR in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
Jun 30, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
The monthly radio programme will be broadcast in Hindi on the All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am today.
Jun 30, 2019 10:28 am (IST)
Modi's Mann ki Baat 2.0 | Since his massive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will for the first time address the nation on his radio programme Mann ki Baat. The prime minister's last address was on February 24, before the poll code of conduct kicked in.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
The programme is being broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan, and streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News.
In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014. While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.
"30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM... We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," PM Modi tweeted.
After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!