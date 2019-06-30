Mann Ki Baat 2.0 LIVE: As India Stares at Crippling Water Crisis, PM Modi Makes Three Requests to the Nation

Read More

Mann ki Baat 2.0 LIVE: Back with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi rued the politicisation of his Kedarnath visit, which he said was a spiritual journey for self-discovery. He added that even his farewell message in the last edition of Mann ki Baat before elections was politicised, saying it was the voters who brought him back.Moving onto the crippling water crisis across India, Modi said there is no single solution to the problem, but can be overcome by a collective and creative effort. Making three requests to the nation in this regard, the PM said water conservation should be made into a movement just like citizens took up the Swachh Bharat initiative. Secondly, he urged people to come forward and share the traditional methods of water storage, giving the example of 200-year-old water tank in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Thirdly, the PM invited citizens to use the hashtag #JanShakti4JalShakti to share ideas and inspiration for water conservation.