Mann ki Baat LIVE: Gobar Dhan Yojana Aims to Generate Wealth Through Waste in Rural Areas, Says PM

News18.com | February 25, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
In 41st edition of Mann ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the Gobar Dhan Yojana aims to generate wealth for farmers through compost and will lead to job generation in rural areas. Earlier he hailed the contribution of Indian scientists ahead of National Science Day. The radio programme is being broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
Feb 25, 2018 11:33 am (IST)

I wish Holi brings colours in lives of all of us: Prime Minister Narendra  Modi via Mann Ki Baat

Feb 25, 2018 11:30 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:29 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:29 am (IST)


After 70 years of independence, power supply has finally reached the Elephanta Caves near Mumbai. A 7.5-km-long undersea cable has brought electricity to the world-famous Gharapuri Isle, which houses the UNESCO world heritage site. A tourism guide said that the step would now increase tourism and more people would visit the site. The development will also benefit three nearby villages. I am happy that now Elephanta caves will be lighted. This is a new beginning of the development phase: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:27 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:25 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:24 am (IST)

On March 8, "International Women's Day" is celebrated. The "Nari Shakti Awards" is also made forwomen who have done exemplary work in different areas...It's our responsibility to ensure equal participation of women in every field: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:23 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:21 am (IST)

New jobs would be created through waste collection and transportation...Online trading platform would be set up to run 'Gobar Dhan Yojana' smoothly; it will connect farmers to buyers...Raipur in Chhattisgarh witnessed a 'Festival of Waste' to use waste creatively and re-use garbage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

This year's budget focused on 'Waste to Wealth' and 'Waste to Energy...Under 'Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin', dung, farm waste, kitchen waste will be used for biogas energy...'Gobar Dhan Yojana' will be beneficial in rural areas and help in keeping villages clean, animals disease-free and increase productivity...Gobar Dhan - Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources’ aims to make villages clean and generate income and energy through compost: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

In the first big humanitarian experiment, BIMSTEC (Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal) countries held a joint disaster management exercise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

National Disaster Management Authority, is leading the effort towards disaster management:: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:15 am (IST)

I urge the scientists to find ways in which we can enhance the lives of our Divyang brothers and sisters through artificial intelligence. Can it be used in helping farmers deal with troubles they face regarding crop yield?: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:13 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

Urban local bodies with fire brigade must conduct mock drills in schools to sensitize children about safety: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 
 

Feb 25, 2018 11:12 am (IST)

Spirit of inquiry is the real inspiration behind scientific discoveries...One must not rest till one gets answers to all the questions: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

I will like to congratule all the scientist and people connected to science on National Science Day: PM Modi

Feb 25, 2018 11:09 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

When asked about his failures once, Thomas Alva Edison replied, “I have discovered 10 thousand ways of how not to make an electric bulb': Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:08 am (IST)

Science and Technology is value-neutral; it depends on us what we want to accomplish: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:07 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

Artificial Intelligence is helping us build robots and machines for specific tasks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

We celebrate ' Feb 28 ' every year National Science Day because it is said that on the same day he search the light scattering incident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

Think of science and the first name that appears is that of Bharat Ratna CV Raman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat 

Feb 25, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
Feb 25, 2018 11:02 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation via Mann Ki Baat today, the 41st edition of the monthly radio show. The latest edition is expected to focus on students who’ll soon face examinations.

Feb 25, 2018 10:49 am (IST)

In his last edition, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about women power he said, “Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti.” He also highlighted the works of some Padma winners whose names were announced on the eve of Republic Day. He called upon society to hear the stories of these winners so that they could enrich and inspire others.

Feb 25, 2018 10:43 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat today, the 41st edition of the monthly radio show. The latest edition is expected to focus on students who’ll soon face examinations. In the last Mann ki Baat, Modi had lauded the achievements of unsung heroes who were honoured with the Padma awards. The radio programme will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

