Mann ki Baat LIVE: Gobar Dhan Yojana Aims to Generate Wealth Through Waste in Rural Areas, Says PM

Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you LIVE updates:
Holi gives the message of spreading peace, brotherhood & unity among all. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ESxyvojlXa— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
After spending 7 decades in darkness, 3 villages of Elephanta island received electricity recently. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/L3BG6KYz9L— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
After 70 years of independence, power supply has finally reached the Elephanta Caves near Mumbai. A 7.5-km-long undersea cable has brought electricity to the world-famous Gharapuri Isle, which houses the UNESCO world heritage site. A tourism guide said that the step would now increase tourism and more people would visit the site. The development will also benefit three nearby villages. I am happy that now Elephanta caves will be lighted. This is a new beginning of the development phase: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat
नारी शक्ति ने स्वयं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाया है। उन्होंने खुद के साथ ही देश और समाज को भी आगे बढ़ाने और एक नए मुकाम पर ले जाने का काम किया है। आखिर हमारा ‘New India’ का सपना यही तो है। #PMOnAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ZfnRtZGrNN— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 25, 2018
Moving from Women Development to Women Led Development.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/eA4ROFOA86— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
#PMOnAIR | #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/DFE2owP52j— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 25, 2018
New jobs would be created through waste collection and transportation...Online trading platform would be set up to run 'Gobar Dhan Yojana' smoothly; it will connect farmers to buyers...Raipur in Chhattisgarh witnessed a 'Festival of Waste' to use waste creatively and re-use garbage: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat
'Waste to Wealth' & 'Waste to Energy'. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/d0y4QCKDuE— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
This year's budget focused on 'Waste to Wealth' and 'Waste to Energy...Under 'Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin', dung, farm waste, kitchen waste will be used for biogas energy...'Gobar Dhan Yojana' will be beneficial in rural areas and help in keeping villages clean, animals disease-free and increase productivity...Gobar Dhan - Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources’ aims to make villages clean and generate income and energy through compost: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat
Science and Technology is value neutral. Technology must be used only for welfare of humankind: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/RgnRk55r7B #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Ht7AyLytxV— BJP (@BJP4India) February 25, 2018
I urge the scientists to find ways in which we can enhance the lives of our Divyang brothers and sisters through artificial intelligence. Can it be used in helping farmers deal with troubles they face regarding crop yield?: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat
I urge the scientists to find ways in which we can enhance the lives of our Divyang brothers and sisters through artificial intelligence. Can it be used in helping farmers deal with troubles they face regarding crop yield?: PM Shri @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/CD5a8YmkSM— BJP (@BJP4India) February 25, 2018
Staying alert & vigilant will help prevent accidents. pic.twitter.com/vadsIA658J— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Human objectives guide outcomes of technology pic.twitter.com/gPWSG59cLy— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Artificial Intelligence के माध्यम से Robots, Bots और specific task करने वाली मशीनें बनाने में सहायता मिलती है | आजकल मशीनें self learning से अपने आप के intelligence को और smart बनाती जाती हैं: #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/dNSUbGXaLE— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 25, 2018
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियो, नमस्कार |— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 25, 2018
आज प्रारम्भ में ही ‘मन की बात’ एक फ़ोन-कॉल से ही शुरू करते हैं: #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/OAzmMWfsBL
In his last edition, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about women power he said, “Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti.” He also highlighted the works of some Padma winners whose names were announced on the eve of Republic Day. He called upon society to hear the stories of these winners so that they could enrich and inspire others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat today, the 41st edition of the monthly radio show. The latest edition is expected to focus on students who’ll soon face examinations. In the last Mann ki Baat, Modi had lauded the achievements of unsung heroes who were honoured with the Padma awards. The radio programme will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
-
20 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs AFG 177/1043.0 overs 178/534.3 oversAfghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
-
19 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI 289/1050.0 overs 290/649.0 oversWest Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
-
18 Mar, 2018 | Nidahas Tri-Series BAN vs IND 166/820.0 overs 168/620.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
-
18 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs SCO 271/950.0 overs 246/1047.4 oversIreland beat Scotland by 25 runs
-
17 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers PNG vs HK 200/1048.2 overs 142/1035.2 oversPapua New Guinea beat Hong Kong by 58 runs