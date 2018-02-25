Mann ki Baat LIVE: Gobar Dhan Yojana Aims to Generate Wealth Through Waste in Rural Areas, Says PM

Feb 25, 2018 11:29 am (IST)



After 70 years of independence, power supply has finally reached the Elephanta Caves near Mumbai. A 7.5-km-long undersea cable has brought electricity to the world-famous Gharapuri Isle, which houses the UNESCO world heritage site. A tourism guide said that the step would now increase tourism and more people would visit the site. The development will also benefit three nearby villages. I am happy that now Elephanta caves will be lighted. This is a new beginning of the development phase: Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat