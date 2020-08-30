Mann ki Baat LIVE Highlights: Our Farmers Have Proved Their Mettle Even During the Covid-19 Pandemic, Says PM Modi

Mann ki Baat LIVE Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 68th edition of Mann ki Baat address, congratulated farmers of the country for proving their mettle in the times of coronavirus. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday after seeking suggestions from people on the topics to be discussed during the show. “What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” he had asked on Twitter and told people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat:

• Usually these days are meant for festivals but Covid-19 has changed that... people are a lot more cautious now.

• How can India become a toy production hub? Toys can be used to build minds… even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about importance of toys.

• India's share in the global toy industry is very small...it is not right for us to have such a small share...We have to work towards improving this

• Computer games are also very famous...both young and old play them... but most of them are influenced by the west...we should have India centric games...We can be aatmanirbhar in this regard

• September will be observed as 'nutrition month'.

• We will be celebrating Teacher's day on 5th September... During Covid-19, our teachers have faced many challenges but they have been brave and have adapted. Across the country students and teachers are teaming up to do something innovative.