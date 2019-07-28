Launch of Chandrayaan-2 Taught Me Fearlessness and Faith, Says PM Modi in Monthly Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, saying the project had taught him faith and fearlessness. The Prime Minister, in his monthly address Mann ki Baat, also said citizens must learn from how ISRO did not let an aborted mission break their enthusiasm but instead bounced back stronger. Water conservation and the need to keep reading were other topics he touched upon.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Modi said he was looking forward to the interaction.

Looking forward to the #MannKiBaat programme today. Do tune in at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/o8L65sQsNd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2019

In his first address after he stormed back to power, Modi had credited the people for his return to run the government. "When it (the February 24 episode) was about to end, I had stated that we would meet once again after 3 or 4 months ... the confidence was not Modi's. This trust was the trust of your foundation. You were the ones who transformed yourself into a pillar of trust," he said in his first address of edition 2 of his programme.

"Actually speaking, I have not returned. You have brought me back. You positioned me here and gave me the opportunity to speak once again," he said.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions between October 3, 2014 and February 24 this year through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.