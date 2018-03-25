Mann ki Baat LIVE: Target Set to Make India TB-Free by 2025, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation via his Mann ki Baat radio address. This is the 42nd edition of the monthly programme, which is being broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. In the last edition, the PM had talked about job generation in rural areas through the Gobar Dhan Yojana.
Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you live updates:
Mar 25, 2018 11:33 am (IST)
Easter reminds us of the inspirational preaching of Lord Jesus Christ which has always impressed on mankind the message of peace, harmony, justice, mercy, and compassion: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
The day of Bhagwan Mahavir's birth anniversary is a day to remember his sacrifice and penance. The life, philosophy of Lord Mahavirji, the apostle of non-violence will inspire us all; I extend felicitations to all on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:31 am (IST)
My dear countrymen, a spectrum of many festivals would dawn upon us in the next few days- Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti, Easter and the Baisakhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:30 am (IST)
On the occasion of birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar from April 14 to May 5 Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is being organised. In the mid-40s, the world was talking about World War II, the Cold War and divisions, but one man, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was talking about unity, Team India and cooperative federalism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
My dear countrymen, April 14 is the birth anniversary of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar is an inspiration for millions of people like me, who belong to backward classes.It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
A target has been fixed to make the country TB-free by 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat. World Tuberculosis Day was observed on Saturday (March 24); the day is observed to raise public awareness to fight the global TB epidemic; President Ramnath Kovind calls upon all stakeholders to join hands in eliminating the disease by 2025. The day is being observed to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease. The theme this year is "Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world." TB or Tuberculosis is an infectious disease usually caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB, which remains the world's leading infectious killer, can be fatal if not controlled in the very beginning. Actually, this disease spreads through air. TB mainly attacks the lungs but it can also spread to the other parts of the body like the brain, spine, uterus, mouth, liver, kidney, throat and bones. TB bacteria can cause extensive damage to the tissues of the affected part of the body.
Mar 25, 2018 11:25 am (IST)
Presently, more than 3,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country and more than 800 medicines being made available there at an affordable price: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Yoga has attained worldwide recognition as a measure of preventive health care; Yoga is a guarantee of both fitness and wellness. Yoga has to be made popular among youth, senior citizens, men & women from all age groups through interesting way: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:20 am (IST)
Efforts being extensively undertaken to make Healthcare accessible & affordable, make it easily accessible and affordable for common man. Clean India and healthy India are both complement each other. In health sector, nation has now moved ahead from conventional approach. Over the past 4 years, the sanitation coverage has been nearly doubled and close (80%). In addition, there is a broad level of work towards making Health wellness centres across the country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:18 am (IST)
Brothers and sisters, in this year’s budget a big decision has been taken to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce. Efforts are on to connect local village mandis to wholesale market and then on with the global market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:17 am (IST)
My dear countrymen, this year Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations will begin. How attached was Mahatma Gandhi to the soil, the farms & the farmer is reflected gets reflected from this sentence in which he said -: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:17 am (IST)
It was a pleasant experience for me to talk to our farmer brothers and sisters and scientists and to listen and understand their experiences in farming and getting to know about innovations in the agricultural sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:16 am (IST)
There is a feeling of optimism among youth, women, backwards, poor & middle classes. This renewed confidence will help realise our dream of New India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
I feel that each farmer should get connected to DD Kisan Channel of Doordarshan, view it and adopt those practices in his/ her own farm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
The hard work of Meghalaya farmers there have impressed me the most, the state has shown a great job: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
My dear countrymen, coming months are very crucial for our farming brothers and sisters; that is why large number of letters on agriculture have been received: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:11 am (IST)
When I get to read in your letters how a rickshaw puller from Karimgunj in Assam, Ahmed Ali, built nine schools for underprivileged children, I witness firsthand the indomitable will-power this country possesses: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:11 am (IST)
Our farmer brothers & sisters have written on Kisan Melas, Farmer Carnivals and activities revolving around farming, being held across country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:10 am (IST)
When distinguished dignitaries of all ASEAN Countries were here on 26th of Jan, they were accompanied by cultural troupes from their respective countries. And it’s a matter of immense pride that a majority of these countries presented Ramayan in front of us: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:10 am (IST)
This time, the maximum number of letters are from children who have written about exams; they expressed their concern on the availability of water for birds & animals. : Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:08 am (IST)
Anagha, Jayesh and many other children from Chennai have written & posted to me their heartfelt thoughts on gratitude cards, the post script to book Exam Warriors: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:07 am (IST)
Recalling, President of France Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Kashi, Varanasi-based Shriman Prashant Kumar has written that glimpses of that visit were extremely touching, appealing & left a deep impact: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:06 am (IST)
Shriman Yogesh Bhadresha Ji asked me to speak to youth concerning their health: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:05 am (IST)
From Karnataka, Ayushman, wrote a letter with the very beautiful alignment of words: 'India will only be Ayushman ' when there will be ' land ' and ' Ayushman land ' only if we will concern each and every creature living on this land: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
My dear countrymen, just like every time earlier, I have received rather a large number of letters, e-mails, phone calls & comments from you...Now, I will read a post written on My Gov by Komal Thakkar, where she referred to starting on-line courses for Sanskrit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Mar 25, 2018 11:02 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat address by wishing the people of this country on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Mar 25, 2018 11:00 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his Mann Ki Baat address to share his thoughts on wide range of topics.
Mar 25, 2018 10:46 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a wide range of topics in Mann Ki Baat shortly. PM Modi is likely to wish the people of this country on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Mar 25, 2018 10:34 am (IST)
In his last address, Modi spoke on women empowerment and said it was every Indian’s “fundamental duty” to ensure participation of women in all fields of life. The Prime Minister also focused on the youth in his address, asking them “to be motivated to serve society through science”. He had said the dream of a New India envisaged women who were strong, empowered and equal partners in development. He said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant. “Not only has she herself advanced but has carried forward the country and society to newer heights…Today the country is moving forward from the path of women development to women-led development,” Modi said.
Mar 25, 2018 10:34 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 AM. The 42nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted by All India Radio. It is also broadcasted on Doordarshan and streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. All India Radio will also air the speech in regional languages immediately after the live address.