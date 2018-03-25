Mann ki Baat LIVE: Target Set to Make India TB-Free by 2025, Says PM Modi

Mar 25, 2018 11:28 am (IST)

br /> A target has been fixed to make the country TB-free by 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat. World Tuberculosis Day was observed on Saturday (March 24); the day is observed to raise public awareness to fight the global TB epidemic; President Ramnath Kovind calls upon all stakeholders to join hands in eliminating the disease by 2025. The day is being observed to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease. The theme this year is "Wanted: Leaders for a TB-free world." TB or Tuberculosis is an infectious disease usually caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. TB, which remains the world's leading infectious killer, can be fatal if not controlled in the very beginning. Actually, this disease spreads through air. TB mainly attacks the lungs but it can also spread to the other parts of the body like the brain, spine, uterus, mouth, liver, kidney, throat and bones. TB bacteria can cause extensive damage to the tissues of the affected part of the body.