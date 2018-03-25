Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Begins Addressing the Nation Via Radio Programme

Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you live updates:
In his last address, Modi spoke on women empowerment and said it was every Indian’s “fundamental duty” to ensure participation of women in all fields of life. The Prime Minister also focused on the youth in his address, asking them “to be motivated to serve society through science”. He had said the dream of a New India envisaged women who were strong, empowered and equal partners in development. He said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant. “Not only has she herself advanced but has carried forward the country and society to newer heights…Today the country is moving forward from the path of women development to women-led development,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 AM. The 42nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted by All India Radio. It is also broadcasted on Doordarshan and streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. All India Radio will also air the speech in regional languages immediately after the live address.
-
23 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs AFG 209/750.0 overs 213/549.1 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
22 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs ZIM 235/747.5 overs 226/740.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
21 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs SCO 198/1048.4 overs 125/535.2 oversWest Indies beat Scotland by 5 runs (D/L method)
-
20 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs AFG 177/1043.0 overs 178/534.3 oversAfghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
-
19 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI 289/1050.0 overs 290/649.0 oversWest Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets