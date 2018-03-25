Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Begins Addressing the Nation Via Radio Programme

Mar 25, 2018 10:34 am (IST)

In his last address, Modi spoke on women empowerment and said it was every Indian’s “fundamental duty” to ensure participation of women in all fields of life. The Prime Minister also focused on the youth in his address, asking them “to be motivated to serve society through science”. He had said the dream of a New India envisaged women who were strong, empowered and equal partners in development. He said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant. “Not only has she herself advanced but has carried forward the country and society to newer heights…Today the country is moving forward from the path of women development to women-led development,” Modi said.