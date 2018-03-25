GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Begins Addressing the Nation Via Radio Programme

News18.com | March 25, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via his Mann ki Baat radio address at 11am today. This would be the 42nd edition of the monthly programme, which is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. In the last edition, the PM had talked about job generation in rural areas through the Gobar Dhan Yojana.

Stay tuned as Puja Menon brings you live updates:
Mar 25, 2018 11:02 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his 42nd edition of Maan Ki Baat address by wishing the people of this country on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Mar 25, 2018 11:00 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his Maan Ki Baat address to share his thoughts on wide range of topics. 

Mar 25, 2018 10:46 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a wide range of topics in Mann Ki Baat shortly. PM Modi is likely to wish the people of this country on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Mar 25, 2018 10:34 am (IST)

In his last address, Modi spoke on women empowerment and said it was every Indian’s “fundamental duty” to ensure participation of women in all fields of life. The Prime Minister also focused on the youth in his address, asking them “to be motivated to serve society through science”. He had said the dream of a New India envisaged women who were strong, empowered and equal partners in development. He said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant. “Not only has she herself advanced but has carried forward the country and society to newer heights…Today the country is moving forward from the path of women development to women-led development,” Modi said.

Mar 25, 2018 10:34 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 AM. The 42nd edition of the Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted by All India Radio. It is also broadcasted on Doordarshan and streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. All India Radio will also air the speech in regional languages immediately after the live address.

Mar 25, 2018 10:29 am (IST)
Good Morning! This blog will a keep track of all the important global and local developments throughout the day. Stay tuned with us for news, views, and insights.
 
