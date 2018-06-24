Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Credits 'States of Our Nation' as GST Anniversary Nears

Event Highlights
Here's a recap:
It’s been a year when GST was implemented. If I’ve to give credit to anyone for successful implementation of ‘One Nation One Tax reform’, then I credit the states of our nation. In the GST scheme, information technology has replaced the inspector. Everything from return to refund is done through online information technology. The successful implementation of such a huge tax reform in India was successful only because the people of the country adopted it and through the power of the masses, fuelled the success of the GST scheme, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
In Bangalore, corporate professionals and IT engineers came along and created an effortless ‘Samridhi trust’ with which they have doubled the income of the farmers by successful activation of this trust. Farmers who initially used to depend on same single cash crop in their fields and that too yield was also not good begetting lesser profits,today are not only growing vegetables but also marketing their own vegetables, getting good prices through the trust: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
In far-distant villages, daughters are providing services ranging from pension to issuance of passport to senior citizens through the aegis of common service centers. A sister from Chhattisgarh collects custard apple and does business by making its ice cream: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
In the year 2019, 100 years of the horrific incident of Jallianwala Bagh will come to a full circle, it was an incident that embarrassed the entire humanity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
Guru Nanak Dev also showed the righteous path of life to millions, inspiring them for centuries. Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings endeavoured to eradicate caste based discrimination prevalent in society. The 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated in 2019. I urge you to suggest new ideas on which we can make preparations & can also celebrate Prakash Parv as Prerna Parv with great pride: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
I am reaching Maghar on 28th. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, there is a place called Maghar. It is here that Sant Kabir Das ji attained Samadhi. Kabir Das ji laid great emphasis on social cohesion. Kabir Das ji appealed to the people to rise above divisions of religion & caste and make knowledge & wisdom the sole basis of recognition: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
My dear countrymen, as a people, we are truly blessed to be born in this land, bhoomi of Bharat #India. India has a rich historical canvas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
My dear countrymen, many of you have urged me on My gov and Narendra Modi app to mention Doctor Day, the 1st of July. Through Mann Ki Baat, I extend my warmest felicitations on behalf of the countrymen to all our doctors, ahead of Doctor’s Day on the 1st July: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record. I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain further momentum. More and more people will come forward to make it a part of their lives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki BaatHeartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
This 21st of June, the 4th Yoga Day presented the rarest of sights. The whole world appeared as one entity. Yoga breaks all barriers of borders and unites people.
It is a matter of great pride for a 125 crore people to witness members of our armed forces perform yoga on land, sea & sky: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
The Indian team, while receiving the trophy, warmly invited the Afghanistan team which had played its first international match to pose together for photographs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
I remember Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s words on Twitter tagging me along “The people of Afghanistan are extremely, proud of our hero Rashid Khan. I’m also thankful to our Indian friends who created platform for our players to showcase their skills”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh section via video conference. The 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of the Delhi Metro's Green Line will be opened for passengers from Sunday evening. This would be the DMRC's third foray into the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon (Yellow Line) and Faridabad (Violet Line). The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.
