Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Credits 'States of Our Nation' as GST Anniversary Nears

Jun 24, 2018 11:08 am (IST)

Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record. I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain further momentum. More and more people will come forward to make it a part of their lives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat