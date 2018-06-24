GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Credits 'States of Our Nation' as GST Anniversary Nears

News18.com | June 24, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Addressing the 45th edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the recent cricket diplomacy between India and Afghanistan and praised Indian cricketers' gesture wherein they called in the Afghani counterparts while posing for photographs after winning the Test trophy. Modi also expressed pride in the way the 4th International Yoga Day was celebrated in India and abroad. The Prime Minister signed off with a word on the upcoming first anniversary of the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The programme was broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan, and streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News.

Here's a recap:
Jun 24, 2018 11:33 am (IST)

"Once again, while concluding this episode, I wait most eagerly for the next chapter of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, of meeting you and talking to you. I wish you many felicitations. Thank you very much," PM said.

Jun 24, 2018 11:31 am (IST)

It’s been a year when GST was implemented. If I’ve to give credit to anyone for successful implementation of ‘One Nation One Tax reform’, then I credit the states of our nation. In the GST scheme, information technology has replaced the inspector. Everything from return to refund is done through online information technology. The successful implementation of such a huge tax reform in India was successful only because the people of the country adopted it and through the power of the masses, fuelled the success of the GST scheme, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:27 am (IST)

In Bangalore, corporate professionals and IT engineers came along and created an effortless ‘Samridhi trust’ with which they have doubled the income of the farmers by successful activation of this trust.  Farmers who initially used to depend on same single cash crop in their fields and that too yield was also not good begetting lesser profits,today are not only growing vegetables but also marketing their own vegetables, getting good prices through the trust: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:26 am (IST)

I am very grateful to the countrymen. 40-50 lakh people participated in this video bridge program and imparted me with a new strength. I again want to express my gratitude to you all: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:24 am (IST)

In far-distant villages, daughters are providing services ranging from pension to issuance of passport to senior citizens through the aegis of common service centers. A sister from Chhattisgarh collects custard apple and does business by making its ice cream: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:23 am (IST)

My dear countrymen! During the past few weeks, I had the opportunity to interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes of govt through video call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

Come! Let us forever remember Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s message of unity imbued with the spirit of goodwill and brotherhood and remain proactive with all our might for the progress of India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

For Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the most important thing was the integrity and unity of India - and for this, at the young age of 52, he also sacrificed his life: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:18 am (IST)

In the year 2019, 100 years of the horrific incident of Jallianwala Bagh will come to a full circle, it was an incident that embarrassed the entire humanity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:17 am (IST)

Guru Nanak Dev also showed the righteous path of life to millions, inspiring them for centuries. Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings endeavoured to eradicate caste based discrimination prevalent in society. The 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated in 2019. I urge you to suggest new ideas on which we can make preparations & can also celebrate Prakash Parv as Prerna Parv with great pride: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:13 am (IST)

I am reaching Maghar on 28th. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, there is a place called Maghar. It is here that Sant Kabir Das ji attained Samadhi. Kabir Das ji laid great emphasis on social cohesion. Kabir Das ji appealed to the people to rise above divisions of religion & caste and make knowledge & wisdom the sole basis of recognition: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:12 am (IST)

My dear countrymen, as a people, we are truly blessed to be born in this land, bhoomi of Bharat  #India. India has a rich historical canvas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

My dear countrymen, many of you have urged me on My gov and Narendra Modi app to mention Doctor Day, the 1st of July. Through Mann Ki Baat, I extend my warmest felicitations on behalf of the countrymen to all our doctors, ahead of Doctor’s Day on the 1st July: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:09 am (IST)
Jun 24, 2018 11:08 am (IST)

Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record. I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain further momentum. More and more people will come forward to make it a part of their lives: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Heartwarming was an instance in Ahmedabad. Around 750 divyang brothers and sisters assembled at one place to do yoga and thus created a world record: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat
Jun 24, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

This 21st of June, the 4th Yoga Day presented the rarest of sights. The whole world appeared as one entity. Yoga breaks all barriers of borders and unites people.
It is a matter of great pride for a 125 crore people to witness members of our armed forces perform yoga on land, sea & sky: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

The Indian team, while receiving the trophy, warmly invited the Afghanistan team which had played its first international match to pose together for photographs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:04 am (IST)
Jun 24, 2018 11:04 am (IST)

I remember Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s words on Twitter tagging me along “The people of Afghanistan are extremely, proud of our hero Rashid Khan. I’m also thankful to our Indian friends who created platform for our players to showcase their skills”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:02 am (IST)

Just a few days ago, a historic Cricket match took place in Bengaluru. It was Afghanistan’s first international match and India & Afghanistan teams performed par excellence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi  while addressing the nation via Mann Ki Baat

Jun 24, 2018 11:01 am (IST)

PM Modi address the nation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation via Mann Ki Baat. The programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. "Namaskar. My dear countrymen, I’m fortunate once again to be face to face with you in the Mann Ki Baat’ programme," PM Modi said.

Jun 24, 2018 10:53 am (IST)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s Mundka-Bahadurgarh section via video conference. The 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of the Delhi Metro's Green Line will be opened for passengers from Sunday evening. This would be the DMRC's third foray into the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon (Yellow Line) and Faridabad (Violet Line). The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.

Jun 24, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

PM Modi will address the nation Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat shortly. The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. 

Jun 24, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

In the last edition of Mann ki Baat, Modi had urged schools and youth organisations to promote traditional Indian sports such as kho-kho and gilli-danda. He also warned people against the adverse effects of plastic and appealed to citizens to give up this low-grade material.

Jun 24, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan will broadcast his speech live, and other news channels will relay it, too. Although his original address will be in Hindi, Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Jun 24, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

PM Modi will address the nation at 11 am | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today, the 45th edition of the monthly radio show. The programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, the diverse thoughts and inputs received for Mann Ki Baat have greatly enriched the platform

  • 21 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    AUS vs ENG
    310/8
    50.0 overs
    		 314/4
    44.4 overs
    England beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    SCO vs NED
    221/3
    20.0 overs
    		 106/9
    14.0 overs
    Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    NED vs SCO
    160/6
    20.0 overs
    		 161/3
    17.4 overs
    Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England
    ENG vs AUS
    481/6
    50.0 overs
    		 239/10
    37.0 overs
    England beat Australia by 242 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands
    SCO vs IRE
    185/4
    20.0 overs
    		 185/6
    20.0 overs
    Scotland tied with Ireland
    Full Scorecard