Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Day Before Unveiling of Union Budget, Modi to Address 2021's 1st 'Mann ki Baat'

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: In the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme at 11am. This comes a day ahead of presentation of Union Budget for 2021-22 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It also comes days after the Republic Day violence when farmers agitating against the new farm reforms stormed the Red Fort and clashed with Delhi Police. PM Modi had a day earlier told floor leaders of various political parties that his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and it was a "phone call away" for talks. A similar meeting will be held by vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with the Upper House members to seek support for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session.After 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister, at 3pm, will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic journal 'Prabuddha Bharata', which he said is closely associated with Swami Vivekananda. The monthly journal of the Ramakrishna order was started by Vivekananda in 1896 from Chennai -- erstwhile Madras -- where it continued to be published for two years after which it was published from Almora. Later, in April 1899, the place of publication of the Journal was shifted to Advaita Ashrama and it is since then being published from there. Luminaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, Former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan have contributed to the journal over the years.