  Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Day Before Unveiling of Union Budget, Modi to Address 2021's 1st 'Mann ki Baat'

January 31, 2021, 07:38 IST
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: In the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme at 11am. This comes a day ahead of presentation of Union Budget for 2021-22 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It also comes days after the Republic Day violence when farmers agitating against the new farm reforms stormed the Red Fort and clashed with Delhi Police. PM Modi had a day earlier told floor leaders of various political parties that his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and it was a "phone call away" for talks. A similar meeting will be held by vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with the Upper House members to seek support for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session.

After 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister, at 3pm, will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic journal 'Prabuddha Bharata', which he said is closely associated with Swami Vivekananda. The monthly journal of the Ramakrishna order was started by Vivekananda in 1896 from Chennai -- erstwhile Madras -- where it continued to be published for two years after which it was published from Almora. Later, in April 1899, the place of publication of the Journal was shifted to Advaita Ashrama and it is since then being published from there. Luminaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, Former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan have contributed to the journal over the years.
Jan 31, 2021 07:38 (IST)

PM to Address 125th Anniversary Celebrations of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ Journal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the 125th-anniversary celebrations of the ‘Prabuddha Bharata’, a monthly journal started by Swami Vivekananda from the stables of the Ramakrishna Order. The Prime Minister will address an event organised by the Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttarakhand at around 3:15 pm. 

Jan 31, 2021 07:21 (IST)

What Did PM Modi Say in Last Mann ki Baat ? In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged India’s manufacturers and industry leaders to amplify the call for ‘vocal for local’ by making more and more indigenous products. He also said that the manufacturers should ensure that the country’s products are world-class.

Jan 31, 2021 07:04 (IST)

When and Where to Catch Mann ki Baat Programme? It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at eight in the evening.

Jan 31, 2021 06:54 (IST)

PM Modi to Address 2021's First Mann ki Baat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. The address comes a day ahead of the Budget Day, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget amid the coronavirus pandemic. This will be 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme. 

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Day Before Unveiling of Union Budget, Modi to Address 2021's 1st 'Mann ki Baat'
PM Modi speaks ahead of Budget Session

PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' will be aired on All India Radio. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 pm.

'Mann Ki Baat' is the Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme during which he shares his thoughts and with the people of the country. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged India’s manufacturers and industry leaders to amplify the call for ‘vocal for local’ by making more and more indigenous products. He also said that the manufacturers should ensure that the country’s products are world-class.

