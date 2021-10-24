Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am in 82nd Edition of Monthly Programme

Live now
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. The Prime Minister’s monthly address to the nation is usually aired on the last Sunday of every month but in October, it is being broadcast on the second-last Sunday.Read More
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat will also be live-streamed on the BJP's YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio at 11 am today.
The entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of its Covid-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday as he lauded vaccine manufacturers for playing a “big role” in the success story of the country. Modi made the remarks during his meeting with Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers who said his leadership was a key factor in India being able to administer 100 crore doses of the jabs in just about nine months.
PM Modi's address was usually aired on the last Sunday of every month but in October, it is being broadcast on the second-last Sunday. "This month, the Mann Ki Baat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 82nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
“This month’s Mann Ki Baat programme will take place on the 24th. PM Shri Narendra Modi invites you all to share your ideas for this month’s episode,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet earlier this week.
The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. It will also be live-streamed on the BJP’s YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office.
In the last address in September, PM Modi had urged people to keep following Covid protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination’s ‘circle of safety’. Modi said the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate ‘Maryada Purshottam’ Shri Ram’s victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.
He had underlined the importance of rain water harvesting in Indian culture, PM Modi compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the National Water Mission’s campaign ‘Cath the Rain’.
Prime Minister Modi had recently hailed the ‘collective spirit’ of the ‘130-crore’ strong New India for achieving 100-crore vaccination milestone.
PM Modi had congratulated the nation and called it “the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians”. “Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat,” he had said in a tweet.
