Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set to Address 72nd and 2020's Last Edition of Radio Programme Amid Farmers' Call for 'Thali Challenge'

In the previous edition of the programme, PM Modi had talked about the importance of culture and said it acts like emotional recharge during crises. "An ancient idol of Devi Annapurna, which was stolen from a temple in Varanasi almost 100 year ago, is being brought back from Canada to India. This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways," PM Modi said.

Dec 27, 2020 07:29 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Saturday night, seeking suggestions and queries from people for his monthly radio show, 'Mann ki Baat'. Tune-in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/knB24XhvQt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2020 Dec 27, 2020 07:27 (IST) Farmers' Call for 'Thali Challenge' | Meanwhile, protesting farmers have threatened protesting farmers to bang thalis to "wash out" PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme. Leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Jagjit Singh Dalewala, appealed to the country to bang utensils on December 27 during PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, in the same manner that the PM had asked everyone to bang thalis to laud coronavirus frontline workers. Dec 27, 2020 07:25 (IST) "How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800," PM Modi tweeted. Dec 27, 2020 07:22 (IST) Parliament Gave Legal Shape to Agri Reforms: PM Modi | During his last 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Centre's agriculture laws had opened up new possibilities for farmers, even as thousands continued their protest against the laws at the Singhu and Tikri border points. "The Parliament of India gave legal shape to agricultural reforms. These reforms have not only ended many bonds of farmers, but they have also got new rights, new opportunities too," said Modi, addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Dec 27, 2020 07:17 (IST) RECAP | Yesterday, while rolling out Ayushman Bharat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narednar Modi said that a new chapter for a new decade had been written in the UT after the conclusion of recently held DDC polls. "We were part of the government in Jammu and Kashmir but we left it on the issue of Panchayat elections [which were being delayed]. For this we left the government and came out on the road with the common person," Modi said while inaugurating the public health insurance scheme on Saturday. Dec 27, 2020 07:15 (IST) 2020's Final 'Mann Ki Baat' Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.

"On December 27, the prime minister will speak in his Mann Ki Baat. The same way the PM had asked the country to bang utensils for corona, we appeal to the entire country to bang utensils in your houses throughout the duration of his program to drown out his Mann Ki Baat," news agency ANI quoted Dalewala as saying.



The farmer leader also said that farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27.



In the previous edition of the programme, PM Modi had talked about the importance of culture and said it acts like emotional recharge during crises. "An ancient idol of Devi Annapurna, which was stolen from a temple in Varanasi almost 100 year ago, is being brought back from Canada to India. This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways," PM Modi said.



"India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India," he added.