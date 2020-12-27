Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set to Address 72nd and 2020's Last Edition of Radio Programme Amid Farmers' Call for 'Thali Challenge'

In the previous edition of the programme, PM Modi had talked about the importance of culture and said it acts like emotional recharge during crises. "An ancient idol of Devi Annapurna, which was stolen from a temple in Varanasi almost 100 year ago, is being brought back from Canada to India. This coincided with Heritage Week which provides the culture enthusiasts an opportunity to look back into the past and discover the important phases of history. Despite the Covid-19 crisis, we saw people celebrating the Heritage Week in innovative ways," PM Modi said.