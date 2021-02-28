india

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address 74th Edition of Radio Programme at 11am Today
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi had sought suggestions from people earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat and invited people to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.

News18.com | February 28, 2021, 07:58 IST
Narendra Modi

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am today. PM Modi had sought suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat and invited people to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism. “Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th,” PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on February 28. Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English. “PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat,” the Government of India said in a statement.

In his previous address, PM Modi had lauded a differently abled man for his contribution towards cleanliness and Rourkela-based girl for her cloth-based scroll paintings ‘Pattachitra’. In the 73rd edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’, the prime minister had applauded the Indian cricket team for their Test series win against Australia, saying that the team’s hard work and teamwork were inspiring. He had also appealed the people to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day this year.

Feb 28, 2021 07:58 (IST)

PM Modi Invites Public To Share Ideas in 74th Episode of Mann ki Baat | "PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," the Government of India said in a statement.

Feb 28, 2021 07:14 (IST)

What Did PM Modi Say in His January Address? In January address, the Prime Minister had invited the people of India to join his next radio programme. Asking them to record inspiring stories from the field art, culture, tourism and agri innovation, he set up a toll-free number for people to call and record. "Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Feb 28, 2021 07:00 (IST)

Prime Minister to Address Nation via Mann ki Baat at 11 AM. 

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi had said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on Republic Day. Prime Minister’s comments came in the aftermath of the violence on January 26 when farmers protesting against agriculture laws entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

