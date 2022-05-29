Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address 89th Episode of Monthly Radio Programme Today

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at 11 am. In the talk’s previous episode, Modi had recalled the contributions of former PMs of India and mentioned the recently inaugurated “Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya” in Delhi.

The prime minister also encouraged young people to visit museums in their communities.

Latest Updates on PM Modi’s 89th Mann ki Baat:

• In the last Mann ki Baat, PM Modi had implored young people to visit their nearest museums. “International Museum Day will be celebrated across the world on May 18. I have an idea for my young friends. Why don’t you visit any museum nearby in your locality and post your experience of visiting museums. This will inspire others to visit a museum,” PM Modi had said.

• PM Modi shared the experience of a Gurugram citizen after visiting the PM Sangrahalaya: “contrary to my belief, I was astonished that I hardly knew anything about leaders of this country.” “Sarthak, one of the visitors to PM Sangrahalaya, told me through the NAMO app that he used to think that because he reads newspapers and watches news on TV, he has good general knowledge, but when he went to PM Sangrahalaya, he was surprised to find out that he knows very little about India and the people who have led the country in the past.”

• Talking about the digital economy, the PM had said every small payment helped in contributing to India’s digital ecosystem. “People should go for ‘Cashless Dayout’, now even in small villages and town people are using UPI. It’s benefitting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday Rs.20,000 crore online transactions are taking place,” he had said.

• ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a monthly radio programme broadcast on All India Radio in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.