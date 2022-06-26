Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi Mentions Emergency, Says 'We Cannot Forget the Dark Period'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. A few days back, Modi had urged people to keep sharing ideas for the programme either on MyGov or the NaMo App.

PM Modi opened his address by remembering Emergency, a day after its 45th anniversary, and said, “We should not forget the dark period of Emergency.”

We should never forget the dark and painful days of Emergency!#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/C8ciwWvNhu — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) June 26, 2022

“Glad to have received several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App,” he tweeted on June 19.

In the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat on May 29, the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues- including the country’s start-up sector, the eighth International Yoga Day (held on June 21), and his visit to Japan in May to participate in the second-in person Quad leader’s summit.

Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany on a two-day visit during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries.

The PM is attending the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27, following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The summit is being hosted by Germany in its capacity as the chair of G7, a grouping of the world’s seven richest nations.

