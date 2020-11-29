News18 Logo

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 71st Edition of Radio Programme Today

News18.com | November 29, 2020, 10:28 IST
Event Highlights

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme. "Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," the PM tweeted.

He further added, "This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800." "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.
Nov 29, 2020 10:28 (IST)
Mann ki Baat Highlights: Dussehra a Win of Patience Over Obstacle of Covid-19, Says PM Modi, Bats for Buying Local This Festive Season

Mann ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to buy local products for the festive season as he praised Indians for exercising patience during festivals to keep coronavirus…

Nov 29, 2020 10:17 (IST)

PM Visited Vaccine Facilities Yesterday | Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday visited various facilities in the country to take stock of the current developments of a potential vaccine candidate against Covid-19.

Nov 29, 2020 10:11 (IST)

Burning Issues in the Country | The Prime Minister could address various issues of current significance in the country - from the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws, to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Nov 29, 2020 10:07 (IST)

'Have Received Interesting Inputs' | “This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” the PM said in a tweet.

Nov 29, 2020 10:05 (IST)

'Unable to Share All Examples of Outstanding People': PM Modi | “Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable,” PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Nov 29, 2020 10:04 (IST)

PM Modi's 71st Mann ki Baat Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday. He had he sought suggestions from people on November 17 for his upcoming talk.

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 71st Edition of Radio Programme Today
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 70th edition of his programme, Modi extended his wishes to countrymen on the occasion of Dussehra. Amid pandemic with mute celebrations this festive season, PM Modi urged for restraint to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. “Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Puja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we have to work with restraint during this Corona crisis,” he said in his monthly address to the nation.

The PM also paid respect to soldiers patrolling borders and said that our jawans are serving the nation even when the people in the country are celebrating festivals, so every citizen should light a diya for them.

He further urged people to buy local indigenous products this festive season and talked about how Khadi is now becoming a world-class brand for organic clothing. “The world is taking note of our products and one major example is Khadi. I am glad to see record sales at the Khadi Store in New Delhi,” PM said. When we are proud of our heritage, the world takes note of it, he added.

Emphasising the importance of reading and learning, the PM talked to Ponmariappan, a resident of Tamil Nadu, who converted a small portion of his salon into a library. He also drew attention towards the services provided by the sanitation workers, housekeepers, and security guards- urging people to remember these workers as they supported us during Covid-19 triggered lockdown and take them along this festive season.

He further talked about India’s stronghold- it's national integrity and asked people to visit a government-run website on the initiative- ekbharat.gov.in. The PM called for donations for this initiative and stated it our duty to ensure unity and integration.

He also mentioned farmers from Pulwama, Kashmir for producing world-class wood for pencils and named Manzoor- a resident of the same district for his innovative entrepreneurship skills and his success story. PM ended his address by lauding the innovative efforts of Indian citizens in the field of agriculture and shared instances from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

