Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 71st Edition of Radio Programme Today

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In the 70th edition of his programme, Modi extended his wishes to countrymen on the occasion of Dussehra. Amid pandemic with mute celebrations this festive season, PM Modi urged for restraint to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. “Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Puja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we have to work with restraint during this Corona crisis,” he said in his monthly address to the nation.



The PM also paid respect to soldiers patrolling borders and said that our jawans are serving the nation even when the people in the country are celebrating festivals, so every citizen should light a diya for them.



He further urged people to buy local indigenous products this festive season and talked about how Khadi is now becoming a world-class brand for organic clothing. “The world is taking note of our products and one major example is Khadi. I am glad to see record sales at the Khadi Store in New Delhi,” PM said. When we are proud of our heritage, the world takes note of it, he added.



Emphasising the importance of reading and learning, the PM talked to Ponmariappan, a resident of Tamil Nadu, who converted a small portion of his salon into a library. He also drew attention towards the services provided by the sanitation workers, housekeepers, and security guards- urging people to remember these workers as they supported us during Covid-19 triggered lockdown and take them along this festive season.



He further talked about India’s stronghold- it's national integrity and asked people to visit a government-run website on the initiative- ekbharat.gov.in. The PM called for donations for this initiative and stated it our duty to ensure unity and integration.



He also mentioned farmers from Pulwama, Kashmir for producing world-class wood for pencils and named Manzoor- a resident of the same district for his innovative entrepreneurship skills and his success story. PM ended his address by lauding the innovative efforts of Indian citizens in the field of agriculture and shared instances from Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.