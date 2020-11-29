Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 71st Edition of Radio Programme Today

Mann ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to buy local products for the festive season as he praised Indians for exercising patience during festivals to keep coronavirus…
PM Visited Vaccine Facilities Yesterday | Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday visited various facilities in the country to take stock of the current developments of a potential vaccine candidate against Covid-19.
Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility. pic.twitter.com/PvL22uq0nl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020
'Unable to Share All Examples of Outstanding People': PM Modi | “Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable,” PM Modi had said in a tweet.