Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Address at 11am, China Row & Covid-19 Crisis Likely on Agenda

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 66th edition of the monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme at 11am today, with the focus of the talk likely to be on the tensions with China post violent clashes in the Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian soldiers dead as well as the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis as cases cross the 5 lakh-mark.

Here is all you need to know:

• In his last radio address in May, PM Modi asked Indians to exercise extra caution as the economy opens up, a day after the central government came up with a phased plan for reopening the country while locking down containment zones till June 30. In his 30-minute address, the PM said staying at home as much as possible, while maintaining six-feet distance and wearing masks while going out is all the more important now even as he credited a ‘people-driven response’ for the ‘slower spread’ of the virus in the country compared to other nations.

• Today’s Mann ki Baat comes amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, with the health ministry saying eight states, which include Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of active Covid-19 cases and also accounted for 87 per cent deaths due to the viral infection. "It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 percent active case load and 87 percent total deaths in India," said a Health Ministry statement on the briefing it gave to the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

• The PM’s interaction also comes as India locks horns with China over the age-old border dispute between the countries. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

• The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Modi as well as the Centre over the border row with China, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asking them to come clean on the Indian territories occupied by the neighbour.

• The opposition party also hit out at the government over the rising fuel prices in the country, with a Maharashtra Congress leader saying the PM should speak about the issue in his Mann ki Baat address. In a historic first, the price of diesel crossed that of petrol in Delhi, with petrol at Rs 80.38/litre & diesel at Rs 80.40/litre. “Now fuel prices are rising regularly, which will also increase the inflation. People can not deal with inflation amid coronavirus pandemic. So People should suggest that the PM talk on the fuel price hike,” said Maharashtra state Congress secretary Mohan Joshi.