Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am as Govt Turns 7, Likely to Speak on Covid Vaccine
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am as Govt Turns 7, Likely to Speak on Covid Vaccine

News18.com | May 30, 2021, 08:10 IST

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: In the last address, PM Modi, had said the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people's patience and their capacity to endure pain.

News18.com | May 30, 2021, 08:10 IST
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am as Govt Turns 7, Likely to Speak on Covid Vaccine

Event Highlights

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday as the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19. In the 77th episode of monthly programme, PM Modi is likely to speak on Covid-19 vaccines. The programme also coincides with seven years of Modi government in the centre.

In the last Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi, had said the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people’s patience and their capacity to endure pain. PM Modi had spoken to healthcare workers at the forefront fighting against Covid-19 and addressed other issues including vaccine hesitancy. The Prime Minister also spoke to an ambulance driver Prem Verma as he lauded the efforts of other frontline workers such as lab technicians.

“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country,” he had said on April 25. He had also spoken about vaccine hesitancy and urged people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccines.

May 30, 2021 08:10 (IST)

PM Modi Likely to Discuss Covid in Monthly Address | PM Narendra Modi will likely address the nation on the country facing the coronavirus pandemic in his monthly address today. According to a Business Standard report, Mann Ki Baat got more than 7,000 submissions, with many citizens expressing anguish over weak healthcare infrastructure and slow vaccination.

May 30, 2021 07:48 (IST)

PM Modi to Address Nation at 11 am | PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11am today. The programme also coincides with seven years of Modi government in the centre. 

May 30, 2021 07:25 (IST)

PM Modi Appealed to Not Fall Prey to Any Rumours About Vaccine | In his last address, PM Narendra Modi urged the nation not to fall prey to any rumours about the vaccine and said the free vaccine provided for those above 45-years of age will continue. “I urge people not to fall prey to any rumour about vaccines. You all know that people above 45 years of age get a free vaccine. I appeal to the States too to extend the benefit of this free vaccine campaign of the government of India to the maximum number of the people,” he had said on April 25.

May 30, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Where to Watch Mann Ki Baat? | The Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will be also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

May 30, 2021 07:13 (IST)

PM Modi to Address 77th Episode of Mann Ki Baat | PM Narendra Modi will address the 77th episode to the nation in the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday. PM Modi is likely to speak on Covid-19 vaccines. In the last address, PM Modi, had said the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people's patience and their capacity to endure pain.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am as Govt Turns 7, Likely to Speak on Covid Vaccine
File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

PM Modi is also likely to speak on coronavirus pandemic, responding to feedback he had sought from the public. The country is under the grip of second wave though the daily cases have started to descent. Earlier on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced that all children who have lost both parents or guardian due to coronavirus infection will be supported under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.

The monthly address will broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and and also on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 in the evening, AIR said.

