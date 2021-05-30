Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am as Govt Turns 7, Likely to Speak on Covid Vaccine

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday as the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19. In the 77th episode of monthly programme, PM Modi is likely to speak on Covid-19 vaccines. The programme also coincides with seven years of Modi government in the centre.

In the last Mann ki Baat address, PM Modi, had said the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people’s patience and their capacity to endure pain. PM Modi had spoken to healthcare workers at the forefront fighting against Covid-19 and addressed other issues including vaccine hesitancy. The Prime Minister also spoke to an ambulance driver Prem Verma as he lauded the efforts of other frontline workers such as lab technicians.

“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country,” he had said on April 25. He had also spoken about vaccine hesitancy and urged people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccines.