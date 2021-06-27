Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am in 78th Edition of Monthly Programme

“During 2nd wave of COVID19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing & saved lives of lakhs of people,” PM Modi said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged the party workers to listen to the Prime Minister’s show on Sunday. “Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker’s house and on,” the BJP national president said referring to a letter from a listener who praised the programme.
