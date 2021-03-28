India Running World's Biggest Vaccination Drive, Says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat, Pays Tribute to Corona Warriors

Addressing the country in the 75th episode of monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said that the India’s “Janata Curfew” last year became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an “extraordinary example of discipline”.

“We showed our love and respect for corona-warriors. We were striving hard to get corona vaccine and today we are conducting the biggest vaccine programme in the world,” PM Modi said.

Lauding people for their enthusiasm in getting vaccinated, PM Modi said, “The world’s biggest vaccination program is underway in India, today. In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’.”

“In the struggle for freedom, our fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May immortal saga of their sacrifice, ‘Tyaag’ & ‘Balidan’ continuously inspire us towards the path of duty,” he continued.

“During the 75 episodes, we discussed innumerable topics including rivers to himalayan peaks, deserts to natural disasters, tales of service to mankind, technological inventions to stories of innovations from remote areas,” he said.

Speaking on farmers, he said, “Many are now getting into bee farming. The people of Gurdum village,Darjeeling have taken up honey bee farming and today there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They’re helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign.”

“Marimuthu Yoganathan, a bus conductor in Coimbatore, gives free saplings to the bus travellers along with the ticket. He spends a large portion of his income on this. I congratulate him for his efforts,” he said.

PM Modi continued, saying, “Be it Ugadi, or Puthandu, Gudi Padwa or Bihu, Navreh or Poila Boisakh or Baisakhi the whole country will be drenched in the colour of zeal, enthusiasm and new expectations. At this time, Kerala also celebrates Vishu. I extend best wishes to countrymen for these festivals.”

“Programmes in connection with Amrit Mahotsav are being held throughout the country. Be it struggle saga of a freedom fighter; be it history of a place or any cultural story from country, you can bring it to fore during Amrit Mahotsav and become a means to connect with countrymen,” he added.

Aimed at strengthening tourism sector in the country, PM Modi said that India has been working towards promotion of a unique aspect of this zone called light house tourism.

For this purpose, the Prime Minister said that a total of 71 light houses have been identified to increase light house tourism.

“Museum, Amphi-Theatre, Open Air Theatre, Cafeteria, Children’s Park, Eco-friendly Cottages and Landscaping will be prepared in all these light houses as per their capacity,” he said.

“We have talked on various other tourist places earlier in Mann Ki Baat programme but light houses are unique in terms of tourism. These light houses have always been the centre of attraction due to its structure.

“This is a unique aspect of tourism that is being highlighted. India is working towards strengthening tourism facilities in some of our light houses,” the Prime Minister said.