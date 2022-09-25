Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Chandigarh Airport to be Named after Bhagat Singh on Sep 28, Says Modi; People Urged to Go ‘Vocal for Local’ in Festive Season

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on Sunday. This is the 93rd episode of his monthly address. Modi, opening his address, said he received messages from several people across states to talk about the cheetahs brought in from Namibia.

“People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 cr Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we’ll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs,” he said.

Modi requested people to share their views on naming of the campaign & Cheetahs. “It’ll be great if naming of Cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest & maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the Cheetahs,” he said.

Remembering freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, PM Modi said, “On 28th September, we will celebrate the jayanti of Bhagat Singh. To celebrate his valour the Chandigarh Airport will be renamed as Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport.”

“Let us take inspiration from our freedom fighters, following their ideals and build the India of their dreams… this is our tribute to them,” he said.

In his last address on August 28, PM Modi lauded the “collective might” of the country following the occasion of 76th Independence Day. He also said the people came forward to become the “vanguard of the pride of the tricolor”.

PM Modi urged people to join efforts in eradicating malnutrition in September, adding that social awareness will play an important role in tackling the issue. “Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month, to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition,” he said.

He said that ‘Poshan Maah’ is celebrated every year from September 1 to 30.

“I am telling you about so many innovative experiments related to malnutrition, because all of us also have to join this campaign in the coming month. The month of September is dedicated to festivals as well as a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate the ‘Poshan Maah’ every year from September 1 to 30. Many creative and diverse efforts are being made all over the country against malnutrition,” he said.

Noting that better use of technology and also public participation has become an important part of the nutrition campaign, the PM said from providing mobile devices to millions of Anganwadi workers in the country, a Poshan Tracker has also been launched to monitor the accessibility of Anganwadi services.

PM Modi highlighted the nutritional value of millets and said have been a part of our agriculture, culture and civilisation since ancient times. “Millets are mentioned in our Vedas, and similarly, they are also mentioned in Purananuru and Tolkappiyam. If you go to any part of the country, you will definitely find different types of millets in the food of the people there. In millets too, just like our culture, a lot of diversity is found,” he said.

India is the largest producer of millets in the world and hence the responsibility of making this initiative a success also rests on the shoulders of Indians, Modi said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here