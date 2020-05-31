Mann ki Baat LIVE Highlights: Large Parts of Economy Now Open, Time to be More Careful, Says PM Modi

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The prime minister says as economic activities have resumed, social distancing has become even more important now.
Modi says that despite India's big population, the spread of the virus has been slower compared to other countries because of the people-driven response to the pandemic. "We have endured suffering, but everyone is resolved to handle it," he says.
May 31, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid stress on planting more trees amid the approaching World Environment day in his Mann ki Baat speech.
"Progress of that region is very important,only by developing Eastern India, balanced economic development of the country can be possible. Ever since the country offered me the opportunity to serve, we have accorded priority to the development of the region," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
May 31, 2020 11:46 am (IST)
PM Modi on Eastern Parts of India | "In the pain of our labourers, we can witness the pain of the Eastern parts of the country. The very region which has the potential to be the country’s growth engine, whose workforce possesses the capability and might to take the country to greater heights," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
May 31, 2020 11:40 am (IST)
“The victory over coronavirus pandemic will also depend on innovations. The road to victory over coronavirus is long. The world has not experienced anything like this ever before,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
May 31, 2020 11:37 am (IST)
May 31, 2020 11:33 am (IST)
Keep Following Virus-curbing Measures: PM Modi | "Despite so many difficulties, the way India has handled the situation, we must not go back on it. Coronavirus still is equally dangerous, handwashing, 2 gaj ki doori, masks, must be followed as rigorously as possible, just like before. I pray for everyone's health," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
May 31, 2020 11:31 am (IST)
'We Must Save Rainwater': PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "We have to save rainwater. Our tradition teaches us so many ways. We can stop water for 5-7 days. That water can empower our lives. We should all try to save water."
May 31, 2020 11:30 am (IST)
PM Modi on World Environment Day | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "On 5 June, the world will celebrate World Environment Day. The lockdown has slowed down life, but it has given as an opportunity to look at nature properly, as animals begin to come out more."
May 31, 2020 11:27 am (IST)
PM Modi on Multiple Crisis | Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "At one point we are fighting coronavirus, but also things like Cyclone Amphan. I had gone to Odisha and West Bengal to assess the situation. And I am standing in every effort with those people." A small creature can do so much harm too, he said, referring to recent locust attacks.
May 31, 2020 11:22 am (IST)
India Faring Better than Other Countries: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "When we look at other countries, we realise how big the achievement of Indians is. Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different still Covid-19, didn't spread so rapidly as in other countries and fatality rate is also notably lower."
May 31, 2020 11:20 am (IST)
Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "Since a long time, millions of poor people are in a debacle, whether to get treated or not. In view of this, Ayushman Bharat yojana was started. 1 crore people have benefitted from the scheme and Rs 24,000 crore been spent on the scheme."
May 31, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
PM Modi on Yoga and Ayurveda | "Yoga and Ayurveda are also good practices to adopt during the coronavirus crisis, as they strengthen the respiratory system. These are time tested practices," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
May 31, 2020 11:16 am (IST)
Innovation Amid Crisis | “In order to turn any situation, a certain amount of innovation is required along with strong will power. After thousands of years, the human race has reached modern age through innovation,” says PM Modi.
May 31, 2020 11:14 am (IST)
PM Lays Stress on Innovation Amid Crisis | “Several shopkeepers, in order to maintain six feet distance, have fitted pipes in their shops. They place groceries on one side and it is delivered on the other side. Even in the field of education, many innovations have come up,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
May 31, 2020 11:12 am (IST)
PM Modi Live Updates | "It is important to be even more careful now. India's people driven fight against COVID-19. Every Indian has played a part in the battle against COVID-19. India's Seva Shakti is visible in the fight against COVID-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
May 31, 2020 11:11 am (IST)
No Section of Country Untouched by Crisis: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "No section of our country is untouched by the current crisis. Migrants, poor people and labourers are the worst impacted.
May 31, 2020 11:09 am (IST)
Women SHGs | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays stress on the remarkable work of Women Self Help Groups.
May 31, 2020 11:08 am (IST)
PM Modi Details Incidents of People's Help | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says - "C Mohan of Tamil Nadu spent Rs 5 lakh he had saved for his daughter, towards helping people amid the crisis. During Mann Ki Baat and on other platforms as well as occasions, India has repeatedly expressed gratitude to those at the forefront of battling COVID-19, he said.
May 31, 2020 11:06 am (IST)
'Seva Bhakti Attitude of Public': PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said - "Our Seva bhakti attitude, this is part of India's ethos and we have displayed it in this crisis. Those who are concerted towards helping others never suffer."
May 31, 2020 11:04 am (IST)
PM Modi Address | "India's population is more than other countries, despite that we have tackled it well. We have endured suffering, but everyone is resolved to handle it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
May 31, 2020 11:02 am (IST)
PM Modi Starts Address on 'Mann ki Baat' | Prime Minister said India had to be even more careful now. Maintaining 'do gaj ki doori', staying home, putting masks are required, he said.
May 31, 2020 10:54 am (IST)
PM Modi in Letter | In a letter to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously said his government has taken "historic" decisions and the nation progressed rapidly in the last one year, even as he acknowledged that there is a lot that needs to be done and many challenges and problems face the country.
May 31, 2020 10:42 am (IST)
PM's Address Through Mann ki Baat In 20 Minutes | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today at 11 am today through 'Mann ki Baat'. He is expected to speak on the country's coronavirus response.
India Continues to Report Record Spikes in Coronavirus Cases | India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.
May 31, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
May 31, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Unlock 1.0 Beckons | The Center has begun the process of unlocking India but various states have reacted differently. While state governments like Karnataka and Goa will be cheering the opening up of hospitality sector as their chief ministers had demanded, states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh have gone ahead and extended the lockdown.
May 31, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Time for Firm Resolve: PM in Letter | Due to the pandemic this is certainly a time of crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding that for Indians this is also a time for a firm resolve. "We must always remember that the present and future of 130 crore will never be dictated by an adversity," he said.
May 31, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
Recent 20L Package Big Step, PM Said in Letter | The recent Rs 20 lakh crore package given for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a major step in this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his letter. He had announced the package in his recent address to the nation.
May 31, 2020 9:46 am (IST)
PM Pitched for Self-reliance in Letter | Pitching for self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is the "need of the hour." "We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it - Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India," he said.
The central government on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown for containment zones with high number of coronavirus cases till June 30 and announced the graded lifting of restrictions for the rest of the country.
The prime minister's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.
The 65th edition of his radio programme will be broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
In his previous address, the prime minister had exhorted the people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying "we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions".
He had also said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus has become people-driven as he congratulated Indians for joining forces with the administration to battle the pandemic.