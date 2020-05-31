Mann ki Baat LIVE Highlights: Large Parts of Economy Now Open, Time to be More Careful, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi



The central government on Saturday extended the nationwide lockdown for containment zones with high number of coronavirus cases till June 30 and announced the graded lifting of restrictions for the rest of the country.



The prime minister's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the prime minister speaks on the latest issues.



The 65th edition of his radio programme will be broadcast on AIR and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry.



In his previous address, the prime minister had exhorted the people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying "we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions".



He had also said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus has become people-driven as he congratulated Indians for joining forces with the administration to battle the pandemic.