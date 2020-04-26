Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am Today Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Event Highlights RECAP of 63rd 'Mann ki Baat'

Last Episode Aired on March 29

64th Edition PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' Today



In the 63rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had focused on the situation in the country due to Covid-19. The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to arrest the spread of the pandemic. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

RECAP of 63rd 'Mann ki Baat' | In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Narendra Modi had apologised to the nation for imposing the nationwide lockdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to 'win this battle'. "I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle," he had said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has risen to 779 and the number of cases to 24,942, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Even as fresh cases were detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi among other places, the government said the daily growth rate has dipped to 6% and a few states began relaxing some lockdown conditions by allowing more shops to open.



The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,953, while 5,209 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, said the ministry. "So far, around 20.88% people have recovered in the country," it added.



Of the 56 deaths reported since Friday evening, 18 were in Maharashtra, 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Punjab and Kerala.



The ministry said 24,942 people have tested positive while more than 5,200 have recovered -- giving a recovery rate of over 20%. It also said the rate of daily growth in new cases has fallen to 6%, which is the lowest since the country crossed 100 cases.