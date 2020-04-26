Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am Today Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last 'Mann Ki Baat' address, a second phase of nationwide lockdown has been imposed which is set to end on May 3. The Centre has also announced some relaxations in the lockdown rules including opening neighbourhood and stand-alone shops providing non-essential goods and services but with certain conditions.
PM Narendra Modi.
The death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has risen to 779 and the number of cases to 24,942, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Even as fresh cases were detected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi among other places, the government said the daily growth rate has dipped to 6% and a few states began relaxing some lockdown conditions by allowing more shops to open.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,953, while 5,209 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, said the ministry. "So far, around 20.88% people have recovered in the country," it added.
Of the 56 deaths reported since Friday evening, 18 were in Maharashtra, 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Punjab and Kerala.
The ministry said 24,942 people have tested positive while more than 5,200 have recovered -- giving a recovery rate of over 20%. It also said the rate of daily growth in new cases has fallen to 6%, which is the lowest since the country crossed 100 cases.
