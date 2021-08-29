LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am in 80th Edition of Radio Programme Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: In the 79th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM had asked Indians to read thrilling stories related to Kargil and salute the heroes. Remembering the war, he called it a symbol of bravery. News18.com | August 29, 2021, 07:14 IST