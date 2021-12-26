Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am in Last Programme of 2021

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11am today, the last for the year, and 84th overall. “PM @narendramodi to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Sunday morning at 11 am on @DDNational,” tweeted Doordarshan. Mann Ki Baat, the first episode of which aired on October 3, 2014, is usually broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The penultimate episode of 2021 aired on November 28. In every edition, the Prime Minister talks to the nation on a range of issues, including on events which fell just before that particular address or will be observed in the days to come. In the pandemic times, a major portion of each monthly address has been dedicated to Covid-19.

Sunday’s speech, therefore, is likely to be on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and related issues. In an impromptu address to the nation last night, PM Modi announced that beginning January 3, the nationwide anti-Covid vaccination drive will open for those in the age group of 15-18 as well. He also announced booster shots for healthcare and frontline workers, and citizens above the age of 60 with co-morbidities, from January 10 onwards.

Here are the latest updates on Mann ki Baat:

• Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said, “I have been receiving several inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat on the 26, which will be the last one of 2021. The inputs cover so many different areas and celebrate the life journeys of several people working to bring grassroots level changes. Keep sharing your views."

• In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces on completion of 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

• Lauding the scientific community for its relentless effort in the fight against the pandemic, PM Modi on Saturday said, “Our scientific community carefully decided every detail of the vaccine, when to take which doses etc. Now the scientific community has arrived at some crucial decisions which I would like to share with you on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and also the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” PM Modi said.

• The beginning of a new vaccination phase from January 2022 will complete a year of India’s vaccination journey as the inoculation drive against Covid-19 began on January 16, 2021. Frontline workers and senior citizens with severe illness were the priority groups of the vaccination drive as well.

