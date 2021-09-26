CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home» News»India»Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 81st Edition of Programme Today
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 81st Edition of Programme Today

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi has concluded his official three-day visit to the US with meets with President Joe Biden, V-P Kamala Harris, and a speech at UNGA.

News18.com | September 26, 2021, 07:30 IST
Nrendra Modi

Event Highlights

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today through his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme. This will be the 81st edition of the broadcast, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister, who concluded his official three-day visit to the United States – capping off his tour with a series of key meets with US president Joe Biden, vice-president Kamala Harris, and a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) – is expected to bring up several key in his Sunday address to fellow Indians. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited inputs and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Taking to his personal handle on Twitter, Modi shared the link of the official MyGov portal and wrote, “Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

A while ago, the Prime Minister had noted that 75 per cent of the citizens who send their feedback and suggestions to the government about Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35—pointing out that the programme reflects “the view of the youth of India.” In the last edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister asked Indians to salute the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and the Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. He also hailed the language of Sanskrit and the efforts of various scholars and researchers in strengthening global cultural ties through this language.

The 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme will be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It will also be broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

Read More
Sep 26, 2021 07:30 (IST)

The prime minister touched upon a host of topics, including India’s rich spiritual tradition and the boost the sporting culture has received after its performance in the Tokyo Olympics, in the 80th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address and also paid glowing tributes to hockey legend Dhyan Chand, saying he conquered the world of hockey for the country.

Sep 26, 2021 07:29 (IST)

In the last edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of India to maintain the “success of ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission" amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Asking citizens to continue to maintain COVID-19 precautions, PM Modi said, “More than 62 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, but still we have to be careful, be vigilant.”

Sep 26, 2021 07:27 (IST)

Mann ki Baat: Where to Watch | The 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme will be live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP’s) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The same is broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

Sep 26, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Earlier this month, PM Modi took to Twitter, inviting inputs and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. PM Modi shared the link of the official MyGov portal and wrote, “Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

Sep 26, 2021 07:25 (IST)

PM Modi's 81st 'Mann ki Baat' Address Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 81st session of his monthly radio show - Mann ki Baat. PM Modi on Saturday concluded his three-day visit to the US where he addressed the 76th session of the UNGA, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga. 

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 81st Edition of Programme Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News