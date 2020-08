Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 68th Edition of Monthly Programme at 11am

Read More

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 11am today on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday after seeking suggestions from people on the topics to be discussed during the show. “What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” he had asked on Twitter and told people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10. The prime minister’s broadcast comes a day after the Centre further relaxed restrictions in phase 4 of Unlock, where in what could be a testing of waters for the eventual reopening of schools, the central government has allowed states and Union Territories to permit 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said this could be for the purpose of online teaching/tele-counselling and related work after September 21.Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30. The guidelines specify that schools in containment zones will not be permitted to call staff and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be issued by the Ministry of Health in this regard. Students of classes 9 to 12 have also been permitted to visit school for guidance if it is located outside the containment zones. Students in rural areas have complained about lack of internet connectivity affecting their studies -- this relaxation could help them. Skill or entrepreneurship training will also be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other central or state ministries. The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.