Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 68th Edition of Monthly Programme at 11am

READ | Pachisi, Paramapadam and Other Traditional Games That Could Get a Revival After PM Modi's Call
Here are some of the traditional games that could become popular again after the Prime Minister's appeal
READ | Pachisi, Paramapadam and Other Traditional Games That Could Get a Revival After PM Modi's Call
Here are some of the traditional games that could become popular again after the Prime Minister's appeal
PM Modi's 67th Mann ki Baat:
Tune in to this month’s #MannKiBaat. https://t.co/0PPisEWaHG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020
67th Mann ki Baat Highlights: Modi Says Coronavirus is as Lethal as it Was in Beginning, People Remove Masks When Needed Most
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which have brought about changes in other’s lives.
PM Modi Praised Ladakh, Kutch | Talking about Ladakh and Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the areas had employed novel methods amid the ongoing crisis, and praised them.
Ladakh and Kutch are making commendable efforts towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/aC5HZj5cAg— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2020
Modi Urged People to Wear Masks | In his last 'Mann ki Baat' PM Modi urged people to wear masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sometimes, do you feel tired of wearing a mask?— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2020
When you do, think of our COVID warriors and their exemplary efforts. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/u4oFgwfiGe
At Last Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Praised North Eastern States | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his previous 'Mann ki Baat' appreciated the innovative entrepreneurial efforts being made in North Eastern states amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Inspiring efforts in the Northeast. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/9hTinMyZPp— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 26, 2020
READ | Pakistan Tried to Backstab India, PM Modi Says in Tribute to Kargil War Heroes
The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured…
At 11am Today | PM Modi tweeted for people to listen in to his 68th 'Mann ki Baat' today.
Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/PuaZEqmT78— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2020