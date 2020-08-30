INDIA

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation in 68th Edition of Monthly Programme at 11am

News18.com | August 30, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Event Highlights

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 11am today on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday after seeking suggestions from people on the topics to be discussed during the show. “What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” he had asked on Twitter and told people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10. The prime minister’s broadcast comes a day after the Centre further relaxed restrictions in phase 4 of Unlock, where in what could be a testing of waters for the eventual reopening of schools, the central government has allowed states and Union Territories to permit 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools. The Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said this could be for the purpose of online teaching/tele-counselling and related work after September 21.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed till September 30. The guidelines specify that schools in containment zones will not be permitted to call staff and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be issued by the Ministry of Health in this regard. Students of classes 9 to 12 have also been permitted to visit school for guidance if it is located outside the containment zones. Students in rural areas have complained about lack of internet connectivity affecting their studies -- this relaxation could help them. Skill or entrepreneurship training will also be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other central or state ministries. The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.
Aug 30, 2020 9:06 am (IST)

Aug 30, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

PM Modi's 67th Mann ki Baat: 

Aug 30, 2020 8:25 am (IST)

67th Mann ki Baat Highlights: Modi Says Coronavirus is as Lethal as it Was in Beginning, People Remove Masks When Needed Most

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which have brought about changes in other’s lives.

Aug 30, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

PM Modi Expressed Solidarity With Those Suffering from Floods | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 67th Mann ki Baat, had expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across India.

Aug 30, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

Issues PM Modi Could Address in 68th Mann ki Baat | It's expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may talk about the Unlock 4.0, the upcoming NEET, JEE exams, and other important issues in the country.  

Aug 30, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

PM Modi Praised Ladakh, Kutch | Talking about Ladakh and Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the areas had employed novel methods amid the ongoing crisis, and praised them.

Aug 30, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Modi Urged People to Wear Masks | In his last 'Mann ki Baat' PM Modi urged people to wear masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aug 30, 2020 7:33 am (IST)

At Last Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Praised North Eastern States | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his previous 'Mann ki Baat' appreciated the innovative entrepreneurial efforts being made in North Eastern states amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aug 30, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

Aug 30, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

At 11am Today | PM Modi tweeted for people to listen in to his 68th 'Mann ki Baat' today.

Aug 30, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

PM Modi's 68th Mann ki Baat Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today on the 68th edition of his radio show 'Mann ki Baat' at 11am today. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tribute to legendary sportsperson Major Dhyan Chand.

The MHA has allowed metro services to resume in a graded manner from September 7 and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will issue the SOP in this regard. The MHA has also restricted states from imposing local lockdowns outside containment zones without consulting the Centre. Traders and businesspersons have complained against weekend lockdowns, like the one in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and arbitrary lockdowns like the one in West Bengal. The Centre is in favour of allowing as much economic activity as possible and this is the first set of guidelines where the power to impose restrictions in the interest of public health has been taken away from local administration. While open-air theatres have been permitted, cinema halls will continue to remain shut. This decision was taken even though the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the last lockdown had proposed allowing cinemas with 25% capacity.

