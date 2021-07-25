CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am Today in 79th Edition of Programme
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: During the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said on June 27 that players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly.

News18.com | July 25, 2021, 07:51 IST
PM Modi may address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Event Highlights

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am today. The 79th edition of the programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. PM Modi may address the nation on the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. During the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said on June 27 that players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have struggled to get to where they are and advised citizens to not pressurise the players knowingly or unknowingly. He also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them. He also paid a tribute to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 on June 19.

PM Modi also addressed the issue of vaccine hesitancy on June 27. Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours is addressed, Modi said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day. He also cited his own example along with his mother’s by saying both have been fully vaccinated. “I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age… she too has taken both doses. At times, some people develop fever but it’s very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, the government has said that Mann Ki Baat has generated over ₹30.80 crore as revenue since its inception in 2014, with the highest of over ₹10.64 crore earned from 2017-18. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on July 19, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, “Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan network and also on social media platforms”. Thakur added that as per data presented by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the cumulative reach of the viewership of the radio programme was estimated to range from approximately 6 crore to 14.35 crore during 2018 to 2020.

Jul 25, 2021 07:51 (IST)

Jul 25, 2021 07:28 (IST)

Jul 25, 2021 07:05 (IST)

In the last Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi had highlighted how he was inspired by track legend Milkha Singh. He also spoke about the Tokyo Olympics and commended healthcare workers of the country for carrying out record vaccination on June 21.

Jul 25, 2021 06:57 (IST)

"This month we reviewed almost 30,000 inputs to get a sense of the age band which is most regularly contributing to the programme. We saw that 74 per cent of the inputs came from people in the age group of 18 to 34. There are several who have not given their age bracket so the number could be higher too," he said. This huge participation from the youth is indeed a positive sign, he said. MyGov is one of the prime places where inputs and suggestions for the radio programme are given.

Jul 25, 2021 06:50 (IST)

Youth Giving 74 Per Cent of Inputs for Mann Ki Baat: MyGov CEO | Over 74 per cent of the inputs received for Mann ki Baat, the monthly radio broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have come from those in 18 to 34 years age group, with health, education and agriculture sectors drawing most suggestions from people. MyGov CEO and senior IAS officer Abhishek Singh said the data came to fore during an analysis, an exercise done at regular intervals, of the number, nature and the region of the origin of the inputs. 

Jul 25, 2021 06:48 (IST)

Prime Minister Modi might address the nation on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Indian contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Yesterday Mirabai Chanu won the first medal for India at the Olympics in the women's 49 kg category.

Jul 25, 2021 06:45 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his 79th edition of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

