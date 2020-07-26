Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 11am

Last Mann ki Baat's Focus | The last radio programme session was focussed on the tensions with China post violent clashes in the Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian soldiers dead as well as the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis as cases cross the 5 lakh-mark.

PM Modi on 2020 On Last Mann ki Baat | In his radio address in June, PM Modi said people were commonly talking about when will 2020 end. “They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges,” he said.

PM Modi on Galwan Valley Clashes | Talking about the Galwan Valley clashes in his last address, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, PM Modi said: “The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories.”

PM Modi on Migrants Returning Home | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last address, talked about the migrants who had returned home amid Covid-19: “You would be seeing many inspiring stories of migrant labourers. In UP's Barabanki, labourers who returned from outside started working to restore natural form of Kalyani river. While staying in isolation, the way migrant labourers have changed things around them is commendable.”

PM Modi Urged Following of Covid-19 Norms | PM Modi, in his last address had said: "As compared to lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during Unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing and other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless."

Current Ongoing Issues | Meanwhilem the Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Modi as well as the Centre over the border row with China, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asking them to come clean on the Indian territories occupied by the neighbour.

Ongoing Issues | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the coronavirus pandemic in this 'Mann ki Baat', even as nearly 49,000 new Covid-19 cases have been coming up in 24-hour periods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. The address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month. This will be the 67th episode of Mann ki Baat.Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat." For the address, the Prime Minister had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which have brought about changes in other’s lives.

"I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!" PM Modi had tweeted on July 11.In his last Mann ki baat address on June 28, the Prime Minister had focused on the fight against coronavirus and said that there could be any number of challenges but our country's history shows that it [India] has always overcome them. He reiterated the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing norms during the Unlock period."We have to be more cautious during the Unlock phase than we were in lockdown. Your alertness will protect you from corona," he said during the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.