Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 11am

READ | Pachisi, Paramapadam and Other Traditional Games That Could Get a Revival After PM Modi's Call
Here are some of the traditional games that could become popular again after the Prime Minister's appeal
Ongoing Issues | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the coronavirus pandemic in this 'Mann ki Baat', even as nearly 49,000 new Covid-19 cases have been coming up in 24-hour periods.
READ | In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi's Indirect Dig at China With Some Help from a Sanskrit Shloka
Addressing the nation in his Mann ki Baat radio programme, PM Modi said India knew how to maintain friendships but also look the enemy in the eye and retaliate if the need arises.
PM Modi to Share 'Inspiring' Anecdotes Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier asked people to share inspiring anecdotes for his 67th Mann ki Baat.
I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2020
You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives.
Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!
PM Modi Urged Following of Covid-19 Norms | PM Modi, in his last address had said: "As compared to lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during Unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing and other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless."
PM Modi on Migrants Returning Home | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last address, talked about the migrants who had returned home amid Covid-19: “You would be seeing many inspiring stories of migrant labourers. In UP's Barabanki, labourers who returned from outside started working to restore natural form of Kalyani river. While staying in isolation, the way migrant labourers have changed things around them is commendable.”
PM Modi on Galwan Valley Clashes | PM Modi had added: “Bharat mitrata nibhana jaanta hai, toh, aankh mein aankh dalkar dekhna aur uchit jawab dena bhi janta hai. Hamare veer sainikon ne dikha dia ke vo Maa Bharti ke gaurav par aanch nahi aane denge (India knows how to maintain friendship but also look our enemy in the eye and retaliate if the need arises. Our brave soldiers have proved that they will not let any harm come on their motherland).”
PM Modi on Galwan Valley Clashes | Talking about the Galwan Valley clashes in his last address, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, PM Modi said: “The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories.”
PM Modi on 2020 On Last Mann ki Baat | In his radio address in June, PM Modi said people were commonly talking about when will 2020 end. “They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges,” he said.
PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the 67th edition of the monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme today at 11 am.
Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/Px52Xrm2bY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2020
