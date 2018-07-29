English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi Bats for Eco-friendly Ganesh Mahotsav During Mann Ki Baat
A giant idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, (File photo: AP)
New Delhi: Blaming the human tendency of choosing the path of conflict with nature for environmental imbalance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people to protect it for the benefit of humankind.
"But why should we blame the rains! After all, it was humankind that chose the path of conflict with nature and consequently earned her periodic wrath," Modi said. He said that is the reason why it becomes people's collective responsibility to love nature, protect nature and conserve it.
Modi also once again urged people to use eco-friendly material for the Ganesh Utsav celebrations.
"Right from Ganesh idol to all decorative material everything ought to be eco friendly and I will appreciate that separate competitions be organised in each city, prizes be awarded for these; and I will like that eco-friendly items related to Ganesh Utsav are displayed for wider publicity on My Gov and Narendra Modi App," he said.
