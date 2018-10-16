English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mannan Wani Row: AMU Revokes Suspension of Two Kashmiri Students in Absence of 'Credible' Evidence
The two were suspended on Friday for allegedly participating in an aborted prayer meeting in the university campus for slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Bashir Wani.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) revoked on Tuesday the suspension of two Kashmiri students, saying "no credible evidence" of their participation in any "unlawful assembly" in the varsity campus was found.
AMU spokesman Sahafay Kidwai said the suspension of AMU research scholars Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Hasib Meer was revoked after "they were exonerated by a three-member enquiry committee of the university".
"No credible evidence was found against the two students," Prof Kidwai said.
Malik and Meer, hailing from Kashmir, were suspended on Friday for allegedly participating in an aborted Namaaz-e-Janaza (prayer meeting) in the university campus for slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Bashir Wani.
Twenty seven-year-old Wani, pursing a PhD course in Allied Geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year. He was killed in an encounter at Shatgund village in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last Thursday.
Malik and Meer, besides one unknown person were also booked by police on sedition charges for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Wani.
The investigations by the police in this matter are still on.
The Kashmiri students studying at the AMU had on Sunday also threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against three of them were not dropped.
AMU spokesman Sahafay Kidwai said the suspension of AMU research scholars Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Hasib Meer was revoked after "they were exonerated by a three-member enquiry committee of the university".
"No credible evidence was found against the two students," Prof Kidwai said.
Malik and Meer, hailing from Kashmir, were suspended on Friday for allegedly participating in an aborted Namaaz-e-Janaza (prayer meeting) in the university campus for slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Bashir Wani.
Twenty seven-year-old Wani, pursing a PhD course in Allied Geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year. He was killed in an encounter at Shatgund village in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last Thursday.
Malik and Meer, besides one unknown person were also booked by police on sedition charges for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Wani.
The investigations by the police in this matter are still on.
The Kashmiri students studying at the AMU had on Sunday also threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against three of them were not dropped.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Loki Dead? Tom Hiddleston Hints at Crucial Details
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
- Apple Donating 1000 Watches for Binge Eating Study is a Part of a Larger Health Push
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...