Mannan Wani Row: AMU Revokes Suspension of Two Kashmiri Students in Absence of 'Credible' Evidence

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) revoked on Tuesday the suspension of two Kashmiri students, saying "no credible evidence" of their participation in any "unlawful assembly" in the varsity campus was found.AMU spokesman Sahafay Kidwai said the suspension of AMU research scholars Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Hasib Meer was revoked after "they were exonerated by a three-member enquiry committee of the university"."No credible evidence was found against the two students," Prof Kidwai said.Malik and Meer, hailing from Kashmir, were suspended on Friday for allegedly participating in an aborted Namaaz-e-Janaza (prayer meeting) in the university campus for slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Bashir Wani.Twenty seven-year-old Wani, pursing a PhD course in Allied Geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year. He was killed in an encounter at Shatgund village in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district last Thursday.Malik and Meer, besides one unknown person were also booked by police on sedition charges for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Wani.The investigations by the police in this matter are still on.The Kashmiri students studying at the AMU had on Sunday also threatened to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against three of them were not dropped.