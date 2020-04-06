Manning Power Sub-station with Her Baby Amid Covid-19 Scare, MP Woman Wins Netizens' Hearts

Bhopal: As commoners are forced to remain indoors amid Covid-19 pandemic, those engaged in providing essential services to the public are battling it out in the field, even risking their lives. A picture of one such employee with her toddler recently went viral on social media.

In the picture, power sub-station employee Pragati Tayde is seen discharging her duty with her six-month-old daughter.

Amid coronavirus scare, Tayde "does not wish to leave behind" her daughter at home so she brings the toddler to the sub-station based at Nayapura in Kolar area.

“My duty requires me to remain at work so that houses remain lit and I can’t leave behind daughter at home amid corona threat,” said Tayde, adding she is also discharging duties like police and health staff in emergency.

The young woman is a testing operator at Nayapura power sub-station and has the duty of informing linemen about the electricity supply faults.

She, however, ensures that her daughter remains away from electricity equipment and hands her over to colleagues once she steps inside the electricity yard. But the dedicated contractual employee rues that workers serving on contractual basis also should be covered under insurance.

