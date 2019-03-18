English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manohar Parrikar Cremated at Miramar Beach, Sea of Supporters Bid Final Farewell
The mortal remains of Parrikar, wrapped in the national tri-colour, were placed on a pyre amid a 21- gun salute at the beach and his elder son Utpal Parrikar consigned it to flames.
Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal performs the last rites of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment yesterday, in Panaji, Monday, March 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated with state honours in Goa on Monday, with thousands bidding the affable politician a fond farewell.
The last rites of the former defence minister, who died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year, were held with full military and state honours at the Miramar beach.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment yesterday. (PTI Photo)
Thousands of supporters and BJP workers accompanied the funeral cortege from the Kala Academy Arts and Cultural Centre, where the remains had been kept throughout the day for the public to pay last respects.
The mortal remains of Parrikar, wrapped in the national tri-colour, were placed on a pyre amid a 21- gun salute at the beach and his elder son Utpal Parrikar consigned it to flames.
Parrikar, 63, is survived by two sons, two daughters-in-law and a grandson.
Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal and family members perform the last rites of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.(PTI photo)
Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Suresh Prabhu, Devendra Fadnavis and Ramdas Athawale offered floral tributes to Parrikar.
Parrikar was Chief Minister of Goa on four separate occasions, but could not complete a single term in office. He served as Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet from 2014-17 before returning to state politics.
His death has triggered a political crisis in Goa, with the BJP in negotiations with its allies to appoint a successor.
